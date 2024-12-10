Pastedownload supports many video sites on the internet.

You are able to download videos with a quick copy & paste of the URL:

PasteDownload.com : Free Online Video and Music Downloader PasteDownload.com is a fast, free, and easy-to-use online video downloader and music downloader that allows you to download videos and audio files from a variety of websites without the need for any software installation. Whether you're looking to download videos from YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, or other popular sites, PasteDownload makes it simple and secure. With PasteDownload, downloading videos or music is relatively easy. Simply copy the video URL of your favorite content, paste it into our tool, and the system will automatically fetch and process your file. No need to click a download button or deal with complicated steps — everything is done for you. You can easily download MP4 videos or audio files to your device and enjoy them offline, anytime, anywhere.

The update now includes YouTube, plus you no longer need to scroll through the index to select the platform …..

Just pop the URL/link in the box at the top:

[You don’t always have to tap the green button on the right]

Once it’s loaded, scroll down & tap a green “Download” button

You’ll be taken to the video in a separate tab/window.

Click on the dots & select “Download”

…… Easy peasey!

Click the button below to go to the downloader. If you get stuck the full instructions are 👇 there too, plus support

PasteDownload.com [Click, then save as bookmark/favourite]

Hope that’s of use 👍

