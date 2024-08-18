From Goosie Bumps, To Cover Songs ...
🎶 Another bit of fun 🎶
It's been a few months since we did this last.
Soooo ….
[1 or 10 - However many you want]
Me first! 😊… A few of mine were on the playlist from last time. But here goes:
The Temperance Movement - Up in the Sky [Oasis]
Lizz Wright - (I’ve Got to Use My) Imagination [Gladys Knight & The Pips]
Beth Hart "Whole Lotta Love" [Led Zeppelin]
ANDREAS KÜMMERT - Rocket Man [Elton John]
Maxayn - Gimme Shelter [Rolling Stones]
Jessie J - I Have Nothing [Whitney Houston]
Heart - Stairway to Heaven [Led Zeppelin]
Watch for the choir ..... & please disregard any dodgie characters in the audience
[Every single time I watch that I want to light a cigarette afterwards, & I don't even smoke]
Your turn! 😊
Hi Rev, I recognize the cover songs, but not the musical artists. Thanks for the turn-on.
I grew up on the Rolling Stones, Led Zeplin, Beatles, Cream (Eric Claption), Van Morrison, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Jefferson Airplane (Grace Slick), Bob Dylan, Buffalo Springfield, Jimi Hendrix, Albert King, BB King, Freddie King, Howlin’ Wolf, Bo Diddley, Joan Baez, Peter, Paul & Mary, the Grateful Dead, The Doors, the Rascals, the Temptations, Smokey Robinson, The Staple Singers, I could go on, I’ll stop. Love you Rev. T...
Jimi Hendrix - All Along The Watchtower (Bob Dylan)
Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You (Dolly Parton)
Disturbed - The Sound Of Silence (Simon & Garfunkel)