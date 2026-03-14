A recent article, spewed out by the Food Standards Agency [FSA], spoke of the many different ways of producing Frankenfoods that will probably reach the UK within the next ten years. The article is based on a recent report they’ve produced with Food Standards Scotland [FSS].

However, this is not just the UK. It is part of a much bigger picture - as you’ll see.

Listed are what they say is likely to have the “greatest impact on the food system” in the UK:

Controlled environment agriculture [CEA] , or vertical farming, growing crops in climate controlled indoor spaces where conditions are heavily monitored and nutrients are administered precisely.

Precision and biomass fermentation - exploiting rapid microbial growth to produce protein rich biomass for food

Cellular agriculture, including cell-cultivated foods - new foods that don’t involve traditional farming such as rearing livestock or growing plants and grains

Edible insects – which may be sold as whole insects or used as ingredients [for example, powders added to familiar foods]

Molecular farming - using plants or plant cells as tiny factories to make specific food ingredients, such as proteins and enzymes

Gas fermentation - using microbes to convert captured carbon dioxide, hydrogen or other industrial gases into single cell proteins and other useful food ingredients

3D food printing - building foods like chocolate or mashed potato out of layering edible ingredients from a printer

Reverse food manufacturing – taking nutrients back out of food by-products and turning them into new ingredients

We’ve heard about all of the above before & seen it all coming. Once again, as with other ‘predictions’ made in the past & as you can see from the quote below, the priming is deliberate & arrogance prevails:

“The report provides the clearest picture to date of how cutting edge food production systems are evolving, and what this means for proportionate, future ready regulation. By setting out the regulatory implications in advance, the report enables companies to plan long term research, manufacturing and investment strategies with greater certainty. For regulators, it provides a strategic blueprint for where scientific capability, guidance development and risk assessment approaches will need to evolve to keep pace with innovation”

The actual full ‘Thematic report on emerging food innovations in the UK’ can be read here, &. carries a disclaimer at the end:

“We may use automated tools, including AI, to assist with drafting or processing information. All outputs are reviewed by a human before publication or decision‑making”

…… Says it all really.

If you do have a peep at the report, you’ll see it talks about the ‘food technology’ they predict will reach the UK markets in the next 5 to 10 years. Those of us with two brain cells to rub together know that translates as:

“We’re gong to do what we can to ensure this lot happens”

When I read the report I thought that it absolutely reeked of something the United Nations would come up with. Well guess what? ….. Take a look at this. If you can’t be arsed - here are the ‘infographics’:

Does anything in particular grab you? There’s so much there that’s just … well … beyond wrong!

The publication was released in April of 2025 & is what we have to come, whether we like it or not. “Encourage collaboration & provide incentives” & “Harmonize regulatory requirements” are just cuter ways of saying that the UN will push for it ALL, & worldwide . It is, of course, a big part of their Agenda [pick a number to go with that].

To end:

Beginning over a hundred years ago, ‘Big pharma’ very quickly got it’s boot on the necks of a lot of countries. Due to the families involved, getting cozy with the ‘big tech’ was a natural progression [Bill gates being a perfect example]. Both pretending to do what they do for our & the greater good. Separately, & together, they’ve not only ensured most of us became [& many] remained enslaved, but they also do a bloody good job of creating customers & patients on a daily basis - without even really having to try. They’re now very close to controling our food supply completely, & yes [in case you didn’t know] they’ve already made a big start on the water.

So what are we going to do about it? A good place to begin would be to educate ourselves & our children …..

We are what we consume

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