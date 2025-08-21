🎶 Germ Free Adolescents by X-Ray Spex [1978]
I know you're antiseptic, your deodorant smells nice
I'd like to get to know you, you're deep frozen like the ice
She's a germ free adolescent, cleanliness is her obsession
Cleans her teeth ten times a day
Scrub away, scrub away, scrub away the S.R. way
You may get to touch her if your gloves are sterilized
Rinse your mouth with Listerine, blow disinfectant in her eyes
She's a germ free adolescent, cleanliness is her obsession
Cleans her teeth ten times a day
Scrub away, scrub away, scrub away the S.R. way
Her phobia is infection, she needs one to survive
It's her built-in protection, without fear she'd give up and die
She's a germ free adolescent, cleanliness is her obsession
Cleans her teeth ten times a day
Scrub away, scrub away, scrub away the S.R. way
~ Written by Poly Styrene ~