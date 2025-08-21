I know you're antiseptic, your deodorant smells nice

I'd like to get to know you, you're deep frozen like the ice



She's a germ free adolescent, cleanliness is her obsession

Cleans her teeth ten times a day

Scrub away, scrub away, scrub away the S.R. way



You may get to touch her if your gloves are sterilized

Rinse your mouth with Listerine, blow disinfectant in her eyes



She's a germ free adolescent, cleanliness is her obsession

Cleans her teeth ten times a day

Scrub away, scrub away, scrub away the S.R. way



Her phobia is infection, she needs one to survive

It's her built-in protection, without fear she'd give up and die



She's a germ free adolescent, cleanliness is her obsession

Cleans her teeth ten times a day

Scrub away, scrub away, scrub away the S.R. way

~ Written by Poly Styrene ~