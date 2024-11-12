Share this post🎶 Hang Massive ~ Once Again 🎶revtina.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther🎶 Music Shack 🎙🎶 Hang Massive ~ Once Again 🎶Rev. TinaNov 12, 20249Share this post🎶 Hang Massive ~ Once Again 🎶revtina.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther33Share9Share this post🎶 Hang Massive ~ Once Again 🎶revtina.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther33SharePrevious
Tina, in my heart of hearts - I am just so amazed that we have finally come together! Thank you -
Yesterday, I was looking again at your Page - The photo shows that of an ink pot, parchment and quill.
My Depswah, substack: Inkpot parchment and quill...This AM, I awoke to a music on my machine - It was an hour plus of these same hand drums - I listened and enjoyed. Now, tis nightfall, and time for beddy with my furry ones - A drumming to send me off into a deep slumber and with hope an astral flight to your 'island'.
In the past, we have shared many similarities, sister. WIth love and blessings ~