I've now seen The Fall of Minneapolis twice, & both times I've been left staring at the telly in a strange kind of shock after its finished.

The film is down there 👇. From start to finish it's rammed with things "they" didn't & don't want us to know about the arrest & death of George Floyd, plus what followed. Nobody could doubt or question the events in this film, building up to, on & after the day that “sparked riots”. It’s all there as clear as anything, & most of it is absolutely gobsmacking.

The film prompted so many emotions & yes, it made me cry. But not for Floyd: for the police officers of Minneapolis [something I so wasn't expecting].

⚠️ Some may find the documentary upsetting or uncomfortable for various reasons ⚠️

….. It is worth persevering though, as you will find out the truth of what happened.

You may need the remote to pause & catch the captions on the screen, as they do display important information. Also, If you read all of the documents visible in the screen, not just the highlighted lines, you'll see additional relevant facts.

From PooTube:

The film is based on Liz Collin’s Amazon bestseller, “They’re Lying: The Media, The Left, and The Death of George Floyd,” which exposes the holes in the prevailing narrative surrounding George Floyd’s death, the trial of Derek Chauvin, and the fallout the city of Minneapolis has suffered ever since. The documentary features more than a dozen interviews with the people directly involved, including exclusive interviews with former officers Derek Chauvin and Alexander Kueng who spoke to Liz Collin from prison. The families of Chauvin and Kueng also speak out publicly for the first time. The film also features current and former Minneapolis police officers who tell their harrowing stories from the riots, recount the planned surrender of the Third Precinct, and explain why so many of them left the job. The crowdfunded movie was produced by Alpha News journalist Liz Collin and directed by Dr. J.C. Chaix. Cinematography by Josh Feland.

Prior to watching the film I'd heard that the rubble, bricks & pigs heads used during the riots were paid for by George Soros.

Of course articles appeared to steer folks away from that train of thought. One from the ADL even used the word "antisemetic" to discourage folks from commenting about him & it.

His son Alex, a 2018 WEF “Young Global Leader” [the Apple doesn't rot far from the tree] & who's now in control of the Soros “empire” [more on him soon], was quick to write an article "fact checking" comments stating Daddy is connected to Antifa, racism, dodgie funding & of course students demos in the U.S earlier in 2024:

Regardless of whether Soros funded the Minneapolis riots or not [bastud probably did], it's clear from the very start of the documentary that events running up to & after Floyd's death were manipulated, coordinated & used for political gain. Plus the news reports we saw & heard were extremely selective & carefully worded with officials, as seen in the film, blatantly lying on camera whilst “under oath”.

If this sounds up your street then please have a watch when you have time & let me know what you think. I put it on again before I wrote this - deliberately not just before bedtime. Because I'd watched it before, I knew I'd need time to process what I'd just seen & heard once it was over [you actually notice even more things the second time].

The Fall of Minneapolis is a hard hitting &, yes, upsetting film. But it does need to be watched & shared.

» VERITAS VINCIT ~ TRUTH PREVAILS «

