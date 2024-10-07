Hillary Clinton Calls for Stricter Online Censorship as Establishment Fears Losing “Total Control”
In an interview with CNN, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton expressed her pressing need for social media companies to enhance censorship measures, suggesting that failure to do so would lead to the loss of “total control.” ……
Clinton’s remarks come in the wake of substantial changes in the space of online expression, notably influenced by Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in 2022. Under Musk’s stewardship, the platform, now rebranded as X, has championed a more laissez-faire approach to content moderation. This stance has facilitated a pushback against what some perceive as misleading mainstream narratives, particularly evident in the recent coverage of FEMA’s reported mishandling of hurricane relief efforts in North Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee – a narrative that the government is calling “misinformation.”
Her input, exposes the sham of "voted" politician's.
Like Blair, who should have no input at all, but is in the news and media barking agendas and orders to the masses, but yet, not in office!
Blair seems still to be the PM.....probs due to weapons sales.....and MIC influence.
The system is run by the money and military, not by the vote.
The media controls to spokespersons on stage.
It's celebrity squares at best.
Cheers
Of course it has absolutely nothing to do with her. Neither has it to do with Blair. They're just talking heads, chosen because they're disliked, set up as stooges of equality and 'leftism' to distract from the real power and censorship that's taking place over the genocide in Gaza for example. https://jowaller.substack.com/p/king-charles-and-bono-the-unpopular?utm_source=publication-search