Tulip Saddiq
Below is a 22 second video clip that tells us a lot about her
Who Is Tulip Siddiq?:
Tulip Rizwana Siddiq is a British Labour Party politician who has served as the Member of Parliament [MP] for Hampstead & Highgate, since 2015. She has served as Economic Secretary to the Treasury & City Minister since 9 July 2024.
She is the daughter of Sheikh Rehana, a Bangladesh Awami League politician. Her aunt is the former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who served in the position for over 20 years, making her the longest-serving prime minister in history of Bangladesh. Apparently she went into self-imposed exile in 2024.
Tulip Siddiq's brother is Radwan Mujib Siddiq - the Chairman & Trustee of the Awami League's think tank research wing * Centre for Research and Information. He’s also a member of the Bangladesh Awami League
Tulip's grandfather was the 1st President of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He was assassinated in 1972.
As Economic Secretary to the Treasury Siddiq is responsible for tackling economic crime, money laundering & illicit finance.
But she has recently referred herself to the PM's standards adviser after controversy over her links to her aunt's political movement in Bangladesh.
Anti-Corruption investigation in Bangladesh
In December 2024, Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission named Siddiq in an investigation alleging embezzlement of up to £3,900,000,000 from infrastructure projects. The allegations involved her family, including her aunt Sheikh Hasina. The claims originated from a legal case filed by Bobby Hajjaj, a political opponent of Hasina's party. Siddiq denied any involvement, and Downing Street stated that Prime Minister Keir Starmer maintained confidence in her as Economic Secretary to the Treasury.
But this little flower appears to be connected to quite a few “controversies”. So I’ve a feeling she may have actually been advised to “refer herself”, before she was “referred” by someone else.
Let’s have a little look at what Tulip has been up to:
Remarks to Channel 4 producer **
In November 2017, Siddiq apologized for offensive remarks directed at a pregnant Channel 4 producer. The incident occurred after the producer questioned Siddiq about her perceived failure to address the enforced disappearance of British-trained barrister Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem in Bangladesh during her aunt Sheikh Hasina's tenure as Prime Minister, a government widely criticized for human rights abuses and authoritarian rule. In 2018, Siddiq praised Sheikh Hasina, calling her a "great role model" for her daughter.[104][105]
Allegations of ties to the Bangladesh Awami League
In 2019, Siddiq denied involvement in Bangladeshi politics but faced accusations of utilizing Awami League supporters in her Hampstead and Kilburn campaign. Footage from a 2017 meeting showed her expressing gratitude to these supporters, stating, "Without your support, I would not have been able to win my seat.". Previously, she acknowledged working for the Awami League's EU and UK lobbying unit and election strategy team. Two Labour officials also claimed that the Awami League supported her 2024 election campaign.
In 2015, Siddiq spoke at an event for the Centre for Research and Information [CRI], a group accused of disseminating misinformation in support of Sheikh Hasina's government. Siddiq praised her aunt's leadership at the event, despite later attempts to distance herself from Bangladeshi politics.
In August 2024, it was revealed that Siddiq resided in a property owned by a businessman with close ties to the Awami League. Two years earlier, she faced scrutiny for living in a home owned by Salman F Rahman, an Awami League minister and business tycoon. The property was registered under Rahman's son through an offshore company in the Isle of Man.
In January 2025, it was revealed that Siddiq was gifted a flat in London in 2004 by Abdul Motalif, a property developer linked to the Awami League. Previously, Siddiq had maintained that her parents purchased the flat for her. Following these revelations, she referred herself to the ministerial standards watchdog for an independent investigation.
Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Investigation
In July 2024, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards investigated Siddiq for failing to declare income from a rental property. The commissioner concluded that the omission was "inadvertent" and accepted Siddiq's explanation for the late registration.
Further reading & viewing:
• Wikipedia - Early political career
Circa 2009, she worked for the Bangladesh Awami League political party in the UK and EU lobbying unit and election strategy team, and stated she was a spokesperson for the Awami League
• The 2 screenshots below are taken from this article.
….. The posts have been removed from her website.
• .Tulip Siddiq on how to engage ethnic minorities with democracy [2009]
In this article she quotes Sadiq Khan, the then minister for community cohesion & the present Mayor of London [those in England will most likely know what an absolute bastud he is] . She also went on to say:
“January this year, I campaigned in Bangladesh's general election”
• City minister Tulip Siddiq named in Bangladesh corruption claim - this article is from December 2024.
“She should ideally be suspended”
Note that this has been archived just 2 to 3 weeks after it was published.
• * Tulip Siddiq’s siblings linked to group that spread ‘false propaganda’ [Jan 2025]
• UK branch of Awami League campaigned for Starmer [Jan 2025]
• Questions over UK PM Starmer's 'dangerously miscalculated' links to AL, Hasina [Jan 2025]
• Under-fire Tulip Siddiq should resign to save her career [Jan 2025]
• Labour's Tulip Siddiq is under fresh pressure to quit as Bangladesh's new leader says London properties given to the anti-corruption minister and her family should be investigated [Jan 2025]
Below are two videos from about 7 years ago [the age of the footage is irrelevant as I doubt she’s had a personality transplant]
• Questions over links with Bangladeshi ruling party
• * MP quizzed over abducted man in Bangladesh
On January 8th 2025, UK MPs voted AGAINST an inquiry into Muslim/Pakistani rape gangs in england.
I think this woman had a lot to do with the hard push for a no vote.
