Who Is Tulip Siddiq?:

Tulip Rizwana Siddiq is a British Labour Party politician who has served as the Member of Parliament [MP] for Hampstead & Highgate, since 2015. She has served as Economic Secretary to the Treasury & City Minister since 9 July 2024.

She is the daughter of Sheikh Rehana , a Bangladesh Awami League politician. Her aunt is the former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who served in the position for over 20 years, making her the longest-serving prime minister in history of Bangladesh. Apparently she went into self-imposed exile in 2024.

Tulip Siddiq's brother is Radwan Mujib Siddiq - the Chairman & Trustee of the Awami League's think tank research wing * Centre for Research and Information . He’s also a member of the Bangladesh Awami League

[Oops, nearly forgot one] …….

Tulip's grandfather was the 1st President of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman . He was assassinated in 1972.

As Economic Secretary to the Treasury Siddiq is responsible for tackling economic crime, money laundering & illicit finance.

But she has recently referred herself to the PM's standards adviser after controversy over her links to her aunt's political movement in Bangladesh.

But this little flower appears to be connected to quite a few “ controversies ”. So I’ve a feeling she may have actually been advised to “ refer herself ”, before she was “ referred ” by someone else.

Let’s have a little look at what Tulip has been up to:

**

[22sec]

……. What an absolute charmer. But wait. There’s more!:

Allegations of ties to the Bangladesh Awami League In 2019, Siddiq denied involvement in Bangladeshi politics but faced accusations of utilizing Awami League supporters in her Hampstead and Kilburn campaign. Footage from a 2017 meeting showed her expressing gratitude to these supporters, stating, "Without your support, I would not have been able to win my seat." . Previously, she acknowledged working for the Awami League's EU and UK lobbying unit and election strategy team. Two Labour officials also claimed that the Awami League supported her 2024 election campaign. In 2015, Siddiq spoke at an event for the Centre for Research and Information [CRI], a group accused of disseminating misinformation in support of Sheikh Hasina's government. Siddiq praised her aunt's leadership at the event, despite later attempts to distance herself from Bangladeshi politics. In August 2024, it was revealed that Siddiq resided in a property owned by a businessman with close ties to the Awami League. Two years earlier, she faced scrutiny for living in a home owned by Salman F Rahman , an Awami League minister and business tycoon. The property was registered under Rahman's son through an offshore company in the Isle of Man . In January 2025, it was revealed that Siddiq was gifted a flat in London in 2004 by Abdul Motalif, a property developer linked to the Awami League. Previously, Siddiq had maintained that her parents purchased the flat for her. Following these revelations, she referred herself to the ministerial standards watchdog for an independent investigation. Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Investigation In July 2024, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards investigated Siddiq for failing to declare income from a rental property. The commissioner concluded that the omission was "inadvertent" and accepted Siddiq's explanation for the late registration.

Further reading & viewing:

Circa 2009, she worked for the Bangladesh Awami League political party in the UK and EU lobbying unit and election strategy team, and stated she was a spokesperson for the Awami League

• The 2 screenshots below are taken from this article .

….. The posts have been removed from her website.

In this article she quotes Sadiq Khan, the then minister for community cohesion & the present Mayor of London [those in England will most likely know what an absolute bastud he is] . She also went on to say:

“January this year, I campaigned in Bangladesh's general election”

….. Interesting 🤔

• City minister Tulip Siddiq named in Bangladesh corruption claim - this article is from December 2024.

“She should ideally be suspended”

Note that this has been archived just 2 to 3 weeks after it was published.

•

Below are two videos from about 7 years ago [the age of the footage is irrelevant as I doubt she’s had a personality transplant]

• Questions over links with Bangladeshi ruling party

[6min 23sec]

• * MP quizzed over abducted man in Bangladesh

[7min 33sec]

On January 8th 2025, UK MPs voted AGAINST an inquiry into Muslim/Pakistani rape gangs in england . I think this woman had a lot to do with the hard push for a no vote. Read on to find out why …..

Opinion:

Whilst putting this article together I’ve seen a LOT of stuff to do with Siddiq, plus related subjects. Most of it negative or/& extremely suspect [there simply wasn’t enough room to include it all here].

Usually when that happens, if we sort through the bullshit, at the other end we find a victimised individual who’s just honestly trying to get the truth out for the greater good - for everyone :

That was not the case here.

I honestly think this woman is aiming for the position of Prime Minister. I believe Starmer knows that, & is helping her do the ground work ready for when he is no longer PM. But to make sure Labour continue to have the majority in the House Of Commons they need to target certain communities for their votes. This, of course, includes certain religions, & not just based on where their families originate from. By looking at Siddiq's family going back to her grandfather , you can see the connections to Indian AND Pakistani Muslims [Siddiq is Muslim].

I believe that this woman had a lot to do with Starmer [her boss & “ close friend ”] pushing so aggressively against an up-to-date enquiry into Muslim/Pakistani “rape gangs ”. Also why we have had so much propaganda released stating statistics & being pedantic with words . This is a typical UK government tactic to confuse in an effort to stop folks from using the words “ Muslim” or/& “Pakistani” in relation to those monstrous gangs.

Starmer knew there would never have been another enquiry - the propaganda will have been ready, with 77th [& the like] briefed & just waited to deal with the aftermath of the “no vote” . They are now doing their usual bit on [anti]social media to undermine, confuse & cause friction ….. all in a day’s work lads 👍. That effort will of course continue [just pick a subject!]

Having an enquiry into the rape gangs [regardless of what word you prefix that with] would bring the kind of publicity [& accusations of discrimination] that Labour simply don’t want or need. Most importantly, it will lose them votes.

Siddiq is the Labour party’s [not so] secret weapon &, I believe, they’ll do what they can to keep her [If we’d have done at work just ¼ of the suspect things she’s done ….. we’d have been sacked a LONG time ago].

If Labour have the audacity to continue to protect her [she is very quick to play the sex & race card incidentally], then I do believe her reward for all her efforts will be the position of PM.

Getting rid of Tulip Siddiq will be the very very last option for Starmer. If it does happen, & that’s a big IF, then a carefully selected replacement will be ready in the wings.