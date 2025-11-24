A rather informative video made by the folks at Inspire Health Podcast

Here Téa & Jason talk of their recent travels, with their children, from Canada to & within Peru, the States & Mexico. They tell us how they dealt with the almost constant demands for their biometric data at airports & train stations. Travellers were even asked to supply their fingerprints [of all ten fingers].

‘Publicity’ about facial recognition etc was very prominent at one point. The impression & feeling of having no choice was forced upon those wishing to just live their lives & get from A to B. Other folks did follow suit though when they saw Téa & Jason not going along with what was being asked of them …. top banana 👍️

Mexico seemed to be a breeze [If you paid them].

Not using the X-ray machines & metal detectors at airports is also covered in the video.

The comments on Pootube are interesting. They can be found here 👈️

Learn more about our paperwork as well as the deeper layers of biometric collection that may surprise you. Sign up to our newsletter at inspirehealthpodcast.com as we will be sharing more details with our members. During this talk, we’ll be sharing our recent personal experience travelling overseas and navigating airport and train station security, customs, and so-called “mandatory” biometric data collection procedures. These procedures are becoming increasingly common and in many cases are being presented as unavoidable, yet, in most cases, you have the right to decline if you understand how to assert your position respectfully and lawfully. Over a three-week period, our family travelled through six countries and took ten flights, all without submitting to facial recognition, digital fingerprinting, or harmful full-body scanning. What saddened us most was that, among the thousands of travellers we encountered, we were the only ones witnessed during our travels who questioned or declined these “mandatory requirements.” It’s for this reason that we feel called to share what we learned, so that you, too, can feel informed, confident, and empowered to make your own choices when travelling.

If you use Telegram there’s a rather good chat group called Awakened Travel. They have a lot of useful info & advise. Plus It’s run by a very decent, knowledgeable & ego free individual.

