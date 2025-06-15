Rev. Tina's Stubshack

Rev. Tina's Stubshack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves
Jun 15

I live in Worthing. I'm so pleased to see very FEW pride paraphernalia around this year. We're half way through June already. I'm wondering whether there is going to be a Pride Only concert? I haven't seen anything advertised. I find the whole PRIDE issue divisive. Just as I view the DEI as discriminatory.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rev. Tina
Depswah's avatar
Depswah
Jun 15

With love to you girl - Good on you.

Blessings~

BTW: Witches post is an ode to you, HUG.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Rev. Tina and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rev. Tina
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture