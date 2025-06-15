I recently popped to the seaside - Worthing, which is on the South coast of England.

This was the view from the front window of the hotel room when I arrived:

…… Not bad eh? Then I looked out of the window on the right:

……. & then the left:

Yep, it’s that time of year again, & I completely forgot. Because it now means absolutely naff all to me, & hasn’t for many years.

See how the rainbow in the flags above seem as though they’re being pushed off by the extra bits that have been added? ….. How very apt.

makes reference to that in a recent, & rather bloody good,

. She mentions Brighton, which is said to be the ‘

' & is literally right next to Worthing. I used to live in Brighton. It was before the agenda. In fact I don’t think the rainbow flag had been hijacked at that point 🤔

gay capital of England

Anyway, I thought I'd share with you a couple of scribblings from last year. I hope you find them informative …….

One thing I have noticed, fifteen days into June, is that there don’t seem to be as many rainbow/perv/pedo flags around - in real life or on the internet. On my trip down South I saw very few train staff wearing rainbow lanyards. Hopefully the madness of the LGBTQi3#p© agenda is finally, like the flags in Worthing, fraying & unravelling.

More & more gay & trans folks are speaking up & out about the circus of horrors we’re automatically associated with. I believe, & hope, that the momentum will keep going naturally. Maybe pretty soon folks, regardless of sexuality/persuasion/lifestyle/choices … whatever, can actually just get on with their lives without ramming their business in the faces of others &/or expecting automatic acknowledgement, special treatment & respect [without earning it].

The day can’t come soon enough when decent individuals aren’t tarred with the same brush as attention seekers & perverts, whom I’m sure will be given another bandwagon to jump on as soon as the wheels fall off this one.

Thank you for taking the time to read that. Hope you have a smashing day

Tina

It’s time to give the rainbow back to the children www.freepik.com …. We had no right to take it

Share

Leave a comment