A fresh perspective on inflammation - Part 1



Yesterday I burned my arm with hot water. As you can see, it is red, swollen, and blistering. These symptoms are part of the inflammatory response.



The inflammation didn't cause the tissue damage, the hot water did. The injury preceded the inflammation, the inflammation didn't precede the injury. The tissue damage occurred first and the inflammatory response followed.



Inflammation is not the enemy.



Why?



Because inflammation is the healing response. It should be celebrated, not denigrated. If there is no tissue damage, there is nothing to heal. If there is nothing to heal, there is no inflammation.

A fresh perspective on inflammation - Part 2



The same is true of 'chronic inflammation'. When the tissue is being chronically injured, the body is in a chronic state of healing. If I kept burning my arm day after day, it would become 'chronically inflamed'.



Does this mean my arm has a disease? No.



Does it mean the inflammation caused the burn? No.



Does it make sense to suppress the healing response with anti-inflammatories? No.



The answer is to stop pouring boiling water on the injury. In other words, identify and remove the cause so that the body can repair itself.



So, before you go blaming inflammation, ask yourself, what's causing damage to your tissue? Maybe it's the pesticides and heavy metals in the food? The pollution in the air? The contaminants in the water?



It's time to rethink our relationship with inflammation.