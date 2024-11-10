Jury Awards Millions To Woman Fired After Refusing To Get Con19 Jab, & The Folks Who Won $50,00 Each In "Vaccine Lotto"
November 8th 2024
Former Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan employee who refused COVID-19 vaccine awarded $13 million
A federal jury awarded a $13 million verdict to a former Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan employee who says she was wrongfully terminated for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to her religion.
Lisa Domski filed a lawsuit in August 2023 through the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Michigan Southern Division, alleging that the health system fired her after she refused to get the vaccine due to religion.
Attorney John Marko says Domski is a devout Catholic and applied for a religious exemption to the vaccine. Marko says Domski, who worked for the health system for nearly 38 years, provided a written statement explaining her beliefs and the name and contact information of her priest …
🔗 Full article [includes statement from Blue Cross Blue Shield]
🔗 Blue Cross Blue Shield website
Still in Michigan [2021]:
Michigan MI Shot to Win COVID vaccine lotto winners
[13 min 38 min]
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the first round of MI Shot to Win COVID-19 vaccine incentive winners.
Four winners will receive $50,000. According to the governor's office, 1,724,771 Michiganders have registered for the sweepstakes as of Tuesday morning. The raffle aims to encourage people to receive vaccines to reach the 70% vaccination rate. The state reports that 62.4% of Michigan residents have received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday, July 12.
And finally ……
#NeverForget
