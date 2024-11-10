November 8th 2024

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the first round of MI Shot to Win COVID-19 vaccine incentive winners.

Four winners will receive $50,000. According to the governor's office, 1,724,771 Michiganders have registered for the sweepstakes as of Tuesday morning. The raffle aims to encourage people to receive vaccines to reach the 70% vaccination rate. The state reports that 62.4% of Michigan residents have received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday, July 12.