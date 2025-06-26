‘Wearrrraable’ - sounds convenient & useful. Plus nice & comfy, like a warm protective hug 💓

That’s ‘marketing’ for ya.

In reality, Kennedy's ‘wearables’ are yet another big shove towards digital ID, CBDC. We will all lose [as they won’t stop at the U.S] any privacy we have left, & yes - it will eventually lead to us saying goodbye to our freedom!

That may sound a tad dramatic. But, if you’re not aware by now [🤷🏼‍♂️], this is all part of Agenda 2030*.

Shall we start with the recent Kennedy snippet that’s doing the rounds? … Oh, go onn then:

[25sec]

An’ we are gonn….. err …… my vision is that every American is wearing wearables within four years

Source

… Sorted by 2030 then? 👍

It’s gonna mean big buck contracts for certain tech’ companies [no bidding for tenders necessary …. mate].

It wasn’t that long ago that Kennedy said:

I'll watch out for him refusing to work with Larry Ellison then, plus any of the geezers in the front row here, as it would clearly be so against his principles.

‘Wearables’ emit high levels of EMFs etc. Something Kennedy has been rather vocal about in the past.

Shall we make the assumption that the ‘wearables' he’s pushing will use WI-Fi, cell /mobile networks &/or Bluetooth to transmit data? Non of which are safe to have on or near you all of the time. They’re also not hack-proof. Oh yeah, plus ….

Do wearable tech devices have built-in GPS? Yes , many wearable tech devices, particularly fitness trackers and smartwatches, come with built-in GPS. This feature allows the devices to accurately track and record your location during outdoor activities like running, cycling, or hiking. With GPS, you can monitor your routes, measure distances, and analyze your performance. It removes the need to carry a separate GPS device or rely on the GPS capabilities of your smartphone while engaging in fitness-related or navigation-based activities.

Source

The ‘we’ slip-of-the-tongue in the clip above, was probably referring to Susan Monarez, the acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC]

She was recently nominated by Trump to lead the agency permanently.

Below is part of a video posted December 8, 2023 on The Hill Events YouTube channel:

Monarez was a Science and Technology Policy Fellow with the American Association for the Advancement of Science. She held roles in the Office of Science and Technology Policy and the U.S. National Security Council, where her work included initiatives to combat antimicrobial resistance, expand the use of wearable technology for health monitoring, and improve pandemic preparedness efforts. At the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Monarez served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Strategy and Data Analytics, overseeing research portfolios for the Homeland Security Advanced Research Projects Agency [HSARPA] and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. In this capacity, she also led international cooperative initiatives to foster bilateral and multilateral collaboration in health research and innovation …..

Prior to moving to the CDC Monarez was Deputy Director at Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health [ARPA-H]:

ARPA-H was modeled on DARPA**, which played a big part in developing the con-19 shots [very relevant].

Incidentally, there’s an interesting edit hidden away on the Talk tab of the ARPA-H Wikipedia page

🔗 Washington Post article … well, a bit of it [💵]😐

🔗 National Institute Of Medicine related article - free, & basically saying the Whitehouse got it wrong.

But I digress …. or do I?

This nasty little shit individual works for the WEF & was Klaus Schwab’s bitch right-hand man. Like Elon Musk he is heavily into transhumanism, as you can see from his Wikipedia page & hear below [please listen very carefully]:

[6min 21sec]

Further observations & opinion [‘ere we go 🙄]:

It was just a matter of time before they got Kennedy to make the announcement about wearables - nice & clear, for alllll to hear.

Digital ID & CBDC are clearly getting even closer, for everyone. Because that’s what this is all about. Anyone who believes that Kennedy is still motivated by actually improving the health of U.S folks - including children let’s not forget, as he wants everyone wearing these things - needs to start paying attention.

It’s not difficult & doesn’t take long to spot contradictions, inconsistencies & double standards if you compare old videos & interviews with the new. Yet so many have ignored that &/or made excuses for it.

Listen closely to his words, plus watch his body language & micro facial movements in the video clip we started with: I believe this man was told a long time ago that he is going to be president [he'd have thrown CHD under the bus for nowt less].

It will be interesting to see how the ‘awake freedom fighters’ defend this one. Especially those already helping the agenda[s] along nicely by wearing a ‘Fitbit’ [owned by Google incidentally].

Harari:

‘I know you better than you know yourself’

That is a line used by abusers trying to control someone.

My parents used to say it to me, plus an ex partner many years ago. Harari said something very similar in the clip above.

He also said, during the scamdemic:

‘Humans are now hackable animals’

Note he confidently uses the words ‘are now', rather than ‘will be’. Maybe many folks already have their ‘wearables' & are ready to be hooked-up [💉📲 ©].

What IS a ‘wearable’?

Is it a snazzy looking watch? Maybe a nice pendant? Or a pair of spec's! …. Not necessarily.

[Terrain folks, please disregard ‘v’ word in video]

[10min 34sec]

Source

If you’ve read all of the above [thank you 🙏] but not had time to watch any of the videos, then I urge you to please make the time to listen to just some of this:

Let's Talk About Wearables, by Sabrina Wallace

[1hr 22sec]

Final thoughts:

It would be ridiculous to think that each & every US citizen [approximately 346 million] would have to pay for their own “wearable” plus it’s upkeep, for replacement batteries & repair …. wouldn’t it? Surely they wouldn't do that? They’ll probably be giving them out for free won’t they? Because they want to “make America healthy” 👍

From a Telegram chat

Apart from the privacy & hacking issues, tracking, health risks & where this is generally leading - haven’t these monsters made enough money already from grabbing & storing every little detail they can about us, then selling it?!

Nothing is ever free. There’s always some price to pay & someone benefiting. Thinking it’s us who've gained because we’ve been given a freebie is part of the marketting/illusion/manipulation, & extremely naive of us.

Further reading/viewing:

•

* A breakdown of just what ‘Agenda 2030’ is really about:

•

** DARPA Internet of Bodies Network - a ‘connecting the dots’ video [not for the faint hearted].

• Significant Cyber Incidents - timeline recording significant cyber incidents, focusing on cyber attacks on government agencies, defence & high tech companies

•

This will fit, & work, perfectly with the digital ID app on your mobile device, or a nifty “convenient mico-chip you don’t even know is there!” implanted under your skin. Your medcal records will be there all comfy-snug along with your, HIV status, “vaccine status”, money [CBDC], credit rating, education records & qualifications, family tree, every address you’ve ever lived at, your CV, driving licence, diet monitoring database, internet & social media clearance, passport, recycling & carbon emissions records …….. If you think that’s not where we are heading then I politely suggest you get researching & catch up 👍

👆 Taken from here 👇

