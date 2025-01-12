Gavin Newsom's office launched a website Saturday debunking several falsehoods that have spread online about the fires over the last couple of days. The site addresses several issues and including the budget for state firefighters, reservoir levels and false claims made by conservative pundits about the fires.

LIE – California Ran Out of Water and Reservoirs Are Empty FACT: Water reservoirs in Southern California are at record levels. There is no shortage of water in Southern California.

FACT: Wildland firefighters don’t use hydrants — they use water tenders. And that is what has been used to ensure continued water access. Three million gallons of water were stored in three large tanks for fire hydrants in the area before the Palisades fire, but the supply was exhausted because of the extraordinary nature of this hurricane-force firestorm.

FACT: The Governor has called for an independent investigation into the loss of water pressure to local fire hydrants and the reported unavailability of water supplies from the Santa Ynez Reservoir. While urban water systems are built for structure fires and fire suppression, not hurricane-force firestorms, it is important to understand what happened so we can be better prepared in the future.

FACT: There is no water shortage in Southern California right now, despite Trump’s claims that he would open some imaginary spigot.

Orange County Water District, which supplies groundwater to the north half of the county, has enough supply to carry its 2.5 million customers through the worst of any potential droughts for3 to 5 years.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California — which serves 19 million people mostly with imported water — also has an abundance, “with a record 3.8 million acre-feet of water in storage,” [1 million acres of land with water that is 3.8 feet deep] according to Interim General Manager Deven Upadhyay, who issued a statement last week. That’s enough water to supply 40 million people for a year.

FACT: Reservoirs are full and water is available.

…… The lady doth protest too much, me thinks 🤔

Out of alllll the posts they could have chosen for the website - they picked one having a pop at a lezza. Strange, considering Newsom is on record as saying:

I’m wondering if the website was set up before or after this interview was aired?:

This is Kristin Crowley. She is the LA fire chief, plus their highest ranking LGBTQ+[etc etc] mascot.

Let’s see how long it takes for Newsom to forget about “protecting & supporting” & throw her under the bus. Maybe he’s already made a start?

Talking of bastuds:

"We have reports that listing agents are raising rents on the spot, preying on families who have been displaced, many of whom have lost their homes or don't even know what the current status of their home is,"

