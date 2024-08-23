"MET OFFICE RECORDS HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR NEXT TO A HUGE HEAT GENERATING ELECTRICITY SUB STATION"
Mad Greenies, Psychological Trickery
Data manipulation at its finest – don’t believe the hype!
Earlier this month the Met Office declared the hottest day of the year so far in the U.K. with the temperature reaching 34.8ºC in Cambridge. The Met Office claimed it was only the eleventh time since 1961 that the temperature had reached that level, with six of these occasions having been recorded in the last 10 years. Needless to say, missing from the account was a note that the station in Cambridge’s National Institute for Agricultural Botany (NIAB) is located just metres from a massive heat-generating electricity sub-station complex.
Electricity sub-stations give off so much heat into the surrounding atmosphere there are even plans to trap it for commercial use. The Cambridge station at Histon has recently benefitted from a £5 million upgrade including the installation of a third heat-pumping transformer. It is difficult to think of a worse place to locate an instrument to accurately measure nearby uncorrupted air temperatures, other than favoured Met sites at international airports and solar farms.
Cambridge NIAB crops up regularly in the Met Office’s local daily ‘records’. Last year it claimed a recording at this site was the highest measured in the eastern region during September since 1949. The World Meteorological Office (WMO) rates Met Office sites from class 1 to 5 and Cambridge NIAB is said to have a pristine class 1 designation with no temperature ‘uncertainties’ due to local natural and unnatural influences. But how reliable is this superior rating? The view from Google Earth suggests that questions about its validity can legitimately be asked ………
Last year here in France they were putting out official temperature recordings far higher than the actual temperatures. Joke :(
The MET office frequently put out fraudulent information, especially if someone in a position of authority is caught lying & you contact the MET office for proof of that lie!
I did exactly that in 2021 & was sent completely unrelated technical data for an enquiry I made about the weather conditions on a certain day in March 2019... I had already downloaded from their archives the exact & very detailed in formation I needed to prove the lies being told by a police official in Cornwall, but didn't bother to tell the MET office I had done so..... They were told to send me incorrect info from an unrelated geographical area that had completely different weather conditions to the one I had already downloaded all their data for, including the fucking diagrams showing clouds, wind, rain (or total lack thereof, & temp.
To top it all... the weather in Cornwall is officially recorded on the military base in Helston, RNAS Culdrose, by a 15 man meteorological team of naval experts & then supplied to the MET office for public use! It can't possibly be wrong.....
Police were left with no choice but to refuse to investigate my complaint about my being kidnapped & raped by police officers after digging up evidence of a secret porn ring run from the base, as I proved beyond any doubt that all officers involved forged documents & reports to get away with what they did... including lying outrageously about the weather!
Our entire infrastructure is corrupt. Including the MET office!