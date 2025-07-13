Yep, that’s the actual headquarters address: 1 Hacker Way, Menlo Park, California, USA

Leipzig Regional Court awards Facebook users compensation of 5,000 euros for data protection violations by Meta's business tools

July 4, 2025 In the lawsuit against Meta Platforms Ireland, the 5th Civil Chamber of the Leipzig Regional Court, which is responsible for data protection law, awarded a Facebook user compensation of 5,000 euros for data protection violations in a ruling dated July 4, 2025. The court justified the high amount of compensation by saying that Meta's business tools massively violate European data protection, process the personal data to profile Facebook users and Meta makes billions in profits with the business model of personalized advertising. Meta, operator of the social networks Instagram and Facebook, has developed business tools that are integrated by numerous operators on their websites and apps and send the data of Instagram and Facebook users to Meta. Every user can be recognized individually by Meta at any time as soon as they have moved to the third-party websites or used an app, even if they have not logged in via the Instagram and Facebook accounts. Meta Ireland sends the data without exception to third countries worldwide, especially to the USA. There it evaluates the data to an extent unknown to the user. … According to the ECJ, since the processing of personal data is particularly extensive – it affects potentially unlimited amounts of data and results in almost complete monitoring of the user's online behavior – leads to a feeling that their entire private life is continuously monitored. …. Meta has one of the leading advertising offers in the area of social media. In 2021, Meta already generated $115 billion in advertising revenue from a total revenue of $118 billion, making advertising revenue 97% of revenue. The financial value of a single user profile, in which all data about the person is stored, is enormous in data processing markets

Opinion:

In 2021 Meta made £115 BILLION in advertising. That’s 97% of their revenue. Do we honestly think that forking out €5,000 in damages will have any effect?

€5,000 [£4,318.47/$5,849.66] is a drop in the ocean to Meta, & I find it bizarre that the author of the above article considers it a “high amount of compensation”.

They mention that Meta [Zuckaturd] owns Instaspam & Fakebook. They didn’t mention WhatsApp though, where they seem to feel the need to repeatedly remind users how secure it is, with its ‘end-to-end encryption’, & that not even they can see your messages.

Sure, it’s real secure. That’s why drug gangs in UK who used WhatsApp to communicate [thick or what!?] are now behind bars …. cus it’s sooo secure 🙄

We’ve been trained to think that being constantly snooped-on & information about every part of our lives being sold is just a fact of life that we have to just let happen. I don’t think things will change unless more folks start taking Meta, & the like, to court. Otherwise the ruling in Leipzig will actually be nothing more than what I suspect it to be - mere lip service.

