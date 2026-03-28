More Raw Milk Propaganda, & A Time Machine
A California raw milk dairy that was previously linked to a fatal outbreak of bird flu in cats has now been linked to an E coli outbreak involving cheddar cheese, affecting nine people in three states.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in an alert that more than half of the people sickened so far are children under age five. Three people have been hospitalized after contracting a dangerous strain of E coli – O157:H7 – with one developing hemolytic uremic syndrome, a condition that can lead to kidney failure.
The FDA said that bacterial samples in the people who became ill between September last year and February 2026 showed genetically similarities. Seven cases were reported in California, while both Florida and Texas each reported a case.
The farm identified in the outbreak is Raw Farm in Fresno, California, the largest producer of raw milk in the US. Earlier this month, the FDA identified the farm as the “likely source” of the E coli outbreak.
In December 2024, Raw Farm was identified as the source of H5N1 bird flu in three Los Angeles-area cats that had consumed raw milk. Two died, and fears were raised that that cats, like pigs, had cellular receptors which allow them to act as “mixing vessels for reassortment of avian and mammalian influenza viruses”.
The farm was also linked to the largest salmonella outbreak in more than a decade when, in 2024, at least 165 people were sickened ....
Every box ticked - from kids, to cats & pigs making special ‘viruses’.
🔗 Full scariness [if you can be arsed]…... & don’t forget to click on all those other hyperlinks the Guardian have provided to make sure we don’t miss any of the absolute nightmare!
Raw Farm’s president, Aaron McAfee, said that he won’t voluntarily recall any of his products unless there’s “direct proof” linking to the illnesses. NBC News plopped this is the headline as:
Good on ya Aaron!
So what about the time machine?
Look at the date the Guardian published the article: As I tap this out, in Blighty, it’s just after 6pm on Saturday March 28th. Damn that raw milk ….. It’s so evil it can shift time!
Horrible lies! Let’s just hope the people who thrive on raw milk and cheese don’t buy this BS for a minute!!!