As part of our efforts to increase the uptake of winter vaccinations across the Black Country, we have created a Black Country Christmas vaccination campaign to promote the importance of getting vaccinated against viruses such as COVID-19 and flu.

The video showcases a handful of our wonderful Black Country population, including local GP Dr Mohit Mandiratta, receiving 'unwanted gifts', which supports our messaging:

“You can’t avoid the exchanging of unwanted gifts this Christmas. Getting your winter vaccines offers you and your loved one’s protection from the unwanted exchange of COVID-19 and flu.”

Pop-up clinics have been arranged across the Black Country to offer both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations for all eligible adults.

Visit our website for more information: https://blackcountry.icb.nhs.uk/...