Dutch farmers have been making a stand for years over various issues effecting not just their livelihoods, but the greater good. The stories have either not been reported outside the Netherlands, or have been done in a way so as not to be noticed.

If you watch The Futuristic Farms That Will Feed the World | Freethink | Future of Food [2019] you'll see one of the challenges they've been up against: It's worth noting that the intention is to implement WORLDWIDE the style of farming shown in the video.

On February 5th 2024 Dutch farmers blocked the border crossing with Belgium at Eersel in both directions by.

As the Netherlands are said to be the 2nd biggest exporters of fruit & veg in Europe, this will have quite an impact if it's on-going or repeated [we'll come back to this later]

BELGIUM, FRANCE, GERMANY, GREECE, INDIA, IRELAND, ITALY, LITHUANIA, NETHERLANDS, POLAND, ROMANIA, SCOTLAND & SPAIN:



We’ve seen farmers in all of these countries making a stand in one way or another. The problems they're up against are not necessarily the same in each country. But are all parts of the same agenda being rammed down the throats of every living being by the unelected World Economic Forum



”They” [WEF, related organisations & certain individuals] knew the farmers would come together worldwide at some point & we, the minions, would back them. They now also know they won't be able to stop what's happening & what’s to come [especially after the shit everyone's dealt with in the last 4 years, which “they” caused].



Most folks will support the farmers [& each other] regardless of nationality, age, sex, religion, jab status etc etc & this will make us stronger than ever before. "They" know this, so will use what they can to control/manoeuvre what's happening, to their advantage. That includes infiltrating &/or setting up groups that everyone will flock to. This has been done numerous times within many movements, going back decades if not centuries.





The situation with the farmers is quickly gathering momentum & I don't think it's happening organically.

We've seen rather moving videos & reports from numerous countries [I never thought I'd see the day I'd get goosebumps watching tractors]. Plus the Irish farmers have set up the Farmers Alliance.

This prompted quite a few comments on [anti]social media platforms asking questions along the line of “what are the English farmers doing”.

The UK government have various & numerous financial incentive schemes & grants to “help” the farmers. They actually give the government [& the WEF] even more control over the farms whilst placing further obligations & limitations on the farmers. Then there’s the scheme that encourages the farmers to actually jack it all in completely.

Because of that there were folks who thought the UK farmers were not protesting because they were selling out, & they weren't shy when it came to airing their concerns or suspicions.



Very quickly videos started popping up stating that UK farmers protests are "going to happen".

The first video didn't feel right to me. The 2nd warned us to stock up on food, & the 3rd .... 🙄 …. popped up with the “No Farmer No Food” stamp [I've seen her before, I can't work out where though].

Have a look at them together & see what you think:

Just to clarify: I'm not saying I think there shouldn't be protests, or that farmers making a stand is a bad thing, no way! I’m an ex union official of many years [one that couldn’t be bought!]



I just don't understand why most of the so-called "awake movement” aren't suspicious that the farmers could be/are being used &/or are on the verge of being controlled. They are eagerly supporting & promoting “No Farmers No Food”, without even looking into it first. Plus the farmers are so bloody desperate & relieved that they jump on board. Of course everyone else will follow as we want to do our bit to help make sure the farmers, plus all the rest of us, are not doomed [again].

I've witnessed folks raise concerns about the Twatter group, resulting in them being gas lit & mocked by some members of the “movement”.

The way they were spoken to brought back memories:

“You’re being paranoid. If you don’t want to support vaccines NFNF then stop being selfish & keep your paranoia to yourself. We are doing the right thing even if you don’t want to”. Very strange.

📰 “Food as weapon” – This connects the farmers’ protests, Agenda 2030 and the attack on food



This is a military exercise for the WEF, & every trick in the book will be used - including psychological. With that in mind, here are just three of the many questions I have:

1. One of the UK farmers videos warns us to stock up on food before mid March 2024 [this could understandably cause panic]. Then a day or so later Dutch farmers blocked the border crossing to Belgium: How is starving European folks, by stopping food exports & deliveries, harming or effecting governments or/& WEF?

2. There's an awful lot of diesel being, & going to be, used throughout Europe alone. Farmers worldwide are supposed to be on the bones of their arses. So who's funding that? [Think Minneapolis George Floyd riots - bricks, rubble & pigs heads ..... How did they get there & who paid for them?].



3. Residents near an old army barracks in England have literally witnessed “young male refugees” being trained in the use of firearms [article to follow]. Does anyone reading this think that these lads are here to protect our farmers?

So, who started “No Farmers No Food”?

JAMES MELVILLE :

A reporter who promoted lock downs & covid “vaccines”. In fact he suggested the UK government implemented “New Zealand style lock downs” to “nip it in the bud”.

He then decided to change sides. But not without attempting to gain sympathy votes to limit the amount of attacks he would, most likely receive [see below]

Then he began to get nice & comfy on “the other side” & appeared to revel in the attention he was receiving:

📰 Cornwall Live James Melville article 05/08/21

The newspaper article above has interesting comments. Plus, if you do a search for “James Melville lock downs” you can see that there's quite a few folks that have neither forgotten the things he has said in the past, nor fallen for his damage limitation posts & comments.

📼 WHO IS JAMES MELVILLE AND WHY DOES IT MATTER? [30 mins]

"We analyse the bot activity on James Melville's account and ask who or what is behind this - we also investigate the credibility of his rebranding for a left leaning lockdown fanatic to his new position of a libertarian warning about the negative impact of lockdowns and opposing the Great Reset ... "

In the above video you'll see that James Melville has written for the Byline Times. There appears to have been some sort of "spat" In 2020. In 2022 Byline Times responding to questions raised in a thread on Twatter:

“We ceased working with James Melville in the summer of 2020 because of this problem of potential plagiarism. The problem with his positions on Covid post date that …… We are investigating the possibility of unpublishing all his work for Byline Times. Of course, we believe the work should be available for the public record and we do not retrospectively censor. But we also need to share with our readers our doubts about reliability”

Jumping to present day:

At the end of January 2024 Melville set up “No Farmers No Food” which gained 40+k followers in the first two days.

🔗 "Our farms-Your food-Everyones future" [Very clever motto]

Shouldn't the mission statement be on the group profile when it's set up? Not put together once you've built up the followers?

[I've asked Melville who the “we” are & will edit this if I get a response]

The hashtag is pushed 👆 & others are added to cast the net even further 👇

If Melville isn't being paid to set up & run this then I believe he's jumped on a bandwagon, that he knew EVERYONE would get behind, in an attempt to repair his reputation & further his career.

Either way, I do not trust anyone that pushed jabs & lockdowns [he said “New Zealand style lockdowns” don’t forget] then change their minds. In this case the individual, who has already been accused of being an untrustworthy plagiarist by his previous employer, will benefit greatly in numerous ways by setting up the “No Farmers No Food” enterprise. He is already being hailed a hero by some [I wonder If he has the same agent as Andrew Bridgen?] …… The farmers are the heros here. Nobody else.

I give it a week before a website is set up selling “No Farmers No Food” t-shirts, hoodies, beanies & bumper stickers [& keep an eye on Company House]

To end:

On Twatter someone asked "you aren't an intelligence agency are you?". This prompted 20 responses. All of which have been hidden:

I attempted to privately message someone on regarding a post they'd shared about James Melville.

I tapped it out, pressed send & was immediately locked out of my account. The message was automatically deleted & not sent

….. Make of that what you will.

Thank you for reading this newsletter. Please share it if you also have genuine concerns.

Blessed Be 🙏

