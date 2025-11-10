NOVEMBER 11TH 2025: MASS NON COMPLIANCE
By doing as little as possible on TUESDAY NOVEMBER 11TH - we’ll actually be doing a lot!
So, It’s not just us in Blighty doing this then?
….. Top banana!
I’m going to assume [& hope] that we all know what this is about'.
What folks are doing:
Where possible - no work. No internet, no social media, no online transactions - If you do have to buy something then use cash at a local shop [not a corporate store].
Tuesday will be a lonng overdue digital detox day …. WITH CLOUT!