In December 2023 this video did the rounds on [anti]social media platforms:

It’s still very relevant today ….

The woman in the phone states that monthly property checks are undertaken. Well not according to this article. She sounds concerned that lone children arrive in this country. What she doesn’t mention is that quite a percentage of them are actually in their 20s & even their 30s & pretending to be minors to ensure they “ get in ”. I dread to think where the ones were placed that managed to fool the authorities & their support workers.

Below is part of an article I shared on Telegram. The rest is slotted into Part 1, which has more about Cerco, the company the man above is talking to on the phone.

This has been going on for at least 20 years, since the start of the NASS Home Office contract. But they also, & mainly, used "hard to let" council properties to start with. Flats intended for families would have numerous blokes living in them, sleeping in bunkbeds. They'd often allow their friends to live there too [who'd sneaked into the country & weren't registered anywhere] & so the properties & occupants had to be checked regularly. The occupants had essentials such as linen, towels, cutlery, crocs, cooker, fridge etc. [Some local authorities also supplied televisions & microwave ovens]. Any has & electric pre-payment meters were removed & ordinary ones fitted. Accounts were set up [all with the same company] in the name of the council/NASS. The bills did NOT go to, & were not paid by, those living in the properties. Local government no longer have those properties as they knocked the blocks down & sold the land to Registered Social Landlords, or housing associations as we call them. [The RSLs tend to fill said new properties they build with folks from the council waiting lists. It can be 50 to 100% of the flats, bungalows & houses - this is, basically, privatisation through the back door & freemasons scratching each others backs .... But that's another article] As the councils no longer have the " hard to let " housing stock [& not a lot else thanks to Thatcher & " right to buy "] the Home Office are pushing for more private landlords. Especially as hotels are, slowly but surely, refusing asylum seekers: they used flockdown to fill hotels with asylum seekers knowing the owners would be desperate for the money & basically had no choice. But the councils will STILL benefit somewhere along the way [as agreed at a lodge meeting no doubt]

219 rooms - built in 1826

During flockdown I visited Brighton to see two women. One had been diagnosed with cancer, the other was a victim of domestic violence.

I tried to book into The Royal Albion, where I’d never stayed before as - to be brutally honest - I’ve never liked the place, & whenever I’ve walked passed it [I used to live in Brighton] I felt strangely uncomfortable. But this was an emergency & due to the flockdown bollox I didn’t have much of a choice.

I rang to book directly with the hotel & told them I'm a minister & the reason I was coming to Brighton. I also informed them I'm disabled & would be doing the trip without a carer or car, so needed to be close to both the women [which this hotel was]. The receptionist went off to check with her manager.

She returned to inform me that he said I could book-in if I provided evidence & confirmation of everything I'd just said. I informed her that I assumed they were aware of the Data Protection Act & I wasn’t prepared to break the law because of “guidlines” her manager was adhering to. Plus, apart from that, I wouldn't disrespect the women by breaking the confidence they’d put in me.

Why am I telling you this? Because The Royal Albion wouldn't allow me to stay, yet they were taking in “refugees” sent to them by the government. [UK hotels were also taking in construction operatives e.g. builders, electricians, plumbers -as the construction industry had no restrictions …. strange that eh 🤔].

I did find somewhere to stay - a shit hole of a death trap called Marine Tavern. Incidentally, they still owe me money as I left a night early due to safety issues.

A while after I returned home I was informed by someone on the South coast.

“T****’s chap works in a hotel, & apparently women have been sexually assaulted in The Royal Albion”

I couldn’t & can’t find any news articles on this, but did find this from around the same time

[Out of the 3 individuals in the article photo, “ asylum seekers ” are more likely to look like the one on the right. The woman is probably not his wife & that not his child]

A tad more on The Royal Albion:

There was a fire in July of 2023 [nobody was killed 🙏] causing adjoining & nearby buildings to be evacuated & the roads to be closed for months afterwards, including Kings Road which is the main road that runs along the seafront.

Brighton & Hove Council had to demolish the hotel, for safety reasons [cost estimated to be at least £500,000].

By November 2023 the hotel owners, Brittania, had still not paid any of the bill. It had been 4+ months & folks living in Lace House, which is immediately next to the listed hotel, still couldn’t return to their homes.

December 2024:

I literally got back from Brighton a couple of days ago ….

Whilst there I went past the hotel plus spoke to some Britonians. The building still looks as it does in the photos, & It’s rumoured the fire was started by a cigarette [in a no smoking building].

Someone who’s worked in Brighton hotels for 30 years said that the place was a mess before the blaze - in disrepair, old wooden floorboards, really old window frames etc. He said that some rooms didn’t even have windows [the ones in the basement].

What do I reckon? ... Sounds & looks rather like an insurance job.

Telford England 2024:

…. Looks nice doesn’t it?

I love castle type old buildings. It’s especially good when they’ve been looked after & put to good use. Apparently lots of couples have got married here.

Shall we have a nose? ……

Overview



Approximately a 10-minute drive from Museum of the Gorge, the 4-star Telford Madeley Court Hotel offers an à la carte restaurant on site. The hotel also includes a car park.



Location



The centre of Telford can be reached within a 5-minute walk, and natural attractions like Telford Town Park are 2.5 km away. Bedlam Furnaces is nearly 25 minutes' walk from this Telford hotel and Birmingham airport is 80 km away. The property is located nearly 25 minutes' walk from the absorbing Coalport China Museum.



Madley Academy bus stop is also a short distance from Telford Madeley Court Hotel.



Rooms



Furnished with a writing desk, some of the 49 rooms feature individual climate control, an ironing set, and central heating along with a flat-screen TV with satellite channels. Also, there is a coffee/tea making facilities as well as smoke detectors and an electronic key card provided. Some of these rooms have views of the pool.



Eat & Drink



Breakfast is served every morning in the restaurant. The Madeley Court Telford includes the restaurant with British cuisine. Kashmir cafe' has its own variety of Eastern European meals and is a mere 14 minutes' stroll away.

🔗 Madeley Court Hotel Website

🔗 Click here to see the rooms

…… I checked availability of this hotel on various booking sites, & stopped at December 2026 ….. fully booked!

When I tried searching for a phone number to ring the hotel my searches were blocked.

Why couldn't I book rooms in this lovely establishment? :

Why are government[s] so actively & blatantly eroding the cultures, traditions & heritage of every country they’re doing this in?

If you don’t know then you need to look at the bigger picture:

It’s part of “Agenda 2030” [previous - Agenda 21]. If you’ve not heard of it, may I suggest you catch up & get researching? Because it really is something we can’t just ignore ……. & boy are the bastuds pushing it.

