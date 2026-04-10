“PETS” is a sci-fi short film, made by students in Berlin:

The future is clean & easy, with the intelligent spheres guiding you through

Credits

Actors [yes, actual people]: Steven Preisner, Almuth Jabs, Frank Rungwald, Carole Lunt, Anna-Marie Plagge, Claus Lunt

Director : David Wunderlich

Production : David Schuster

Idea, Screenplay : Claus Lunt, Anna-Marie Plagge, David Schuster

‘VFX’ : David Schuster, Claus Lunt, Anna-Marie Plagge, Mariana Glesius

Music : Ramón Zöllner

Sound design : Eric Obeth

[Thank you William 🙏]

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