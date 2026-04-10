PETS [2018]
“PETS” is a sci-fi short film, made by students in Berlin:
The future is clean & easy, with the intelligent spheres guiding you through
Credits
Actors [yes, actual people]: Steven Preisner, Almuth Jabs, Frank Rungwald, Carole Lunt, Anna-Marie Plagge, Claus Lunt
Director: David Wunderlich
Production: David Schuster
Idea, Screenplay: Claus Lunt, Anna-Marie Plagge, David Schuster
‘VFX’: David Schuster, Claus Lunt, Anna-Marie Plagge, Mariana Glesius
Music: Ramón Zöllner
Sound design: Eric Obeth
www.schusterfilm.com
[Thank you William 🙏]
Subscribing - so much nicer than lurking behind someone
Very good short film, it's quite scary because it could become our reality.Thanks😊 x
To a degree this already is a reality to many. Regard the people appearing to follow their phones down the street, sitting on buses and benches in thrall to the screen. Phones next to bed, WiFi always on...