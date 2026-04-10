Rev'd Tina's Stubshack

Rev'd Tina's Stubshack

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M H's avatar
M H
Apr 10

Very good short film, it's quite scary because it could become our reality.Thanks😊 x

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William's avatar
William
Apr 10

To a degree this already is a reality to many. Regard the people appearing to follow their phones down the street, sitting on buses and benches in thrall to the screen. Phones next to bed, WiFi always on...

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