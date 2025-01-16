Chritopher St John Percy is the husband of Tulip Siddiq

He is named on her Wikipedia listing as Chris Percy

[As with her brother - there is no link]

There’s a bit about his background in this 2013 article where they state that from 2011 he was a strategy consultant …

"with a focus on telecoms , manufacturing and new market entry".

[Note “telecoms” ….. 5G?]

They married in 2013 - bdnews24 article stated:

“The other guests included MPs and former British ministers such as Keith Vaz, Frank Dobson, Jim Fitzpatrick, Stephen Timms, Lynne Brown, Jermey Corbyn and Emily Thornberry. Many fellow councillors from Tulip’s borough Camden were also present, so were leaders of Bangaldeshi community and Awami League”

That same year Tulip said in an interview that hubbie was a company director ….. Consultant to director in 2 years - not bad eh 🤔

The rest of the story shall be told using mainly the power of screenshots & links:

They share the same hair dye, how romantic

Below are a few paragraphs from papers Chris Percy has written:

Cessation states: Computer simulations, phenomenological assessments, and EMF theories

Sept 2024

“The findings tentatively support our claims but the theory remains speculative at this stage. We set out empirical tests with 11 specific predictions, both for further phenomenological research and for brain manipulation research”

The Heavy-Tailed Valence Hypothesis: The human capacity for vast variation in pleasure/pain and how to test it

Frontiers in Psychology 14 1127221. 2023.

…asking respondents to comment on the most painful and most pleasurable experiences they can recall …. We argue for a dramatic increase in societal ambition. Even in high average income countries, the HTV hypothesis suggests we remain far further below our wellbeing potential than a surface reading of the data might suggest.

The “Slicing Problem” for Computational Theories of Consciousness

Open Philosophy 5 (1): 718-736. 2022.

The “Slicing Problem” is a thought experiment that raises questions for substrate-neutral computational theories of consciousness, including those that specify a certain causal structure for the computation like Integrated Information Theory …… We discuss resolutions under different theories of consciousness for those unwilling to accept consciousness-multiplying exploits. In particular, we specify three features that may help promising physicalist theories to navigate such thought experiments.

Key words & phrases:

• Chinese Studies at the University of Cambridge

• Speaks Chinese

• Joined British civil service

• Data scientist

• Worked with World Bank, King’s College London, Royal Society, Rolls Royce, Jaguar Land Rover, the Open University & government organisations in eight nations.

• Working primarily on career trajectories, school-to-work transitions

• Presented career trajectories in Channel 4’s three-part social experiment documentary “When I Grow Up”

• Career transitions

• Consciousness

• Foresight studies

• AI futures

• Gambling

• XAI/RFs

• Happiness

• Thought experiments

• Brain manipulation research

• Human capacity for emotional experiences of pleasure & pain

• “ … with a focus on telecoms …” [5G etc?]

This photo below made even more sense after seeing that lot above …..

I think this is what the hip kids call a “power couple”. But it’s actually no joke, & rather concerning.