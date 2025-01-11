• “Censored” [1944]
• “Duck & Cover” [1951]
• “Children Imagine Life In The Year 2000” [1966]
• “Boys Beware!” [1950s]
• “New Family In Town” [1956]
• “British Sundays - Should We Have More Freedom?” [1957]
• “The Trouble With Women” [1959]
• “Propaganda” [1948]
• “Fallout” [1963]
• “Lesbian Initiation” [Unknown]
• “Rumors” [1944]
• “Changing Deviant Behaviour” [1950s]
• “Are YOU Ready for the INTERNET?” [1994]
Discussion about this post
No posts
Great montage of old - Much of it still important. Only, now seen in a different light. I grew up with a bomb shelter in our home. We all had a hand in building the entire house - I gleaned much information by this experience. Thanks for the memories.
Blessing ~