🎶 Rag'n'Bone Man - All You Ever Wanted
[Jan 2021]
"Stand in a line for a hole in the wall', Cause people still need cash to buy their freedom"
No painted trains on the underground
No kids with spray cans jumping over fences
All the suits and the ties all march in a straight line
Deafening the sound of the helpless
It’s a city of a thousand heartbeats
No room for another soul
Same building on a different street
But nobody knows
Tear it down till it’s gone
All you ever, all you ever wanted
Kill the lights while they’re on
Is it all you ever, all you ever wanted
Stand in a line for a hole in the wall
‘Cause people still need cash to buy their freedom
Moving forward walking back
Everyone is falling but we don’t see them
A day away from a stroke of bad luck
Money’s slipping right through the cracks
It’s a shame how we don’t know
What we really have
Tear it down till it’s gone
All you ever, all you ever wanted
Kill the lights while they’re on
Is it all you ever, all you ever wanted
Is it all you ever wanted? (x2)
Mine’s the city with a thousand heartbeats
We’re just trying to keep a dream alive
New sign on an old street I don’t recognise
Tear it down till it’s gone
All you ever, all you ever wanted
Kill the lights while they’re on
Is it all you ever, all you ever wanted
Is it all you ever wanted?
.
Aloha Rev. 6/1/25. No audio…I don’t know why? That’s OK.
https://trance-formation.com/ (the Cathy O’Brien Story: TRANCE- Mind Control, Human Slavery, and Healing the Nation).