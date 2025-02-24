Imagine A Vaccine You Rub On Your Skin

“We’re all familiar with vaccines delivered by a needle into the arm. However, scientists at Stanford Medicine recently published a study that indicates humans may be able to receive future vaccines by rubbing a cream onto your skin. This technology is not here yet, but researchers say it’s a promising reality”

Source

“Imagine a world in which a vaccine is a cream you rub onto your skin instead of a needle a health care worker pushes into one of your muscles. Even better, it's entirely pain-free and not followed by fever, swelling, redness or a sore arm. No standing in a long line to get it. Plus, it's cheap. Thanks to Stanford University researchers' domestication of a bacterial species that hangs out on the skin of close to everyone on Earth, that vision could become a reality. ‘We all hate needles - everybody does,’ said Michael Fischbach, PhD, the Liu [Liao] Family Professor and a professor of bioengineering. ‘I haven't found a single person who doesn't like the idea that it's possible to replace a shot with a cream.’

Michael Fischback

The skin is a terrible place to live, according to Fischbach. ‘It's incredibly dry, way too salty for most single-celled creatures and there's not much to eat. I can't imagine anything would want to live there.’ …. Immunologists have perhaps neglected our skin-colonizing bacteria, Fischbach said, because they don't seem to contribute much to our well-being. ‘We've just assumed there's not much going on there.’ That turns out to be wrong …. "

Full sales pitch article is here 👈

Opinion:

They really have lost the bleedn plot.

Fischbach [a scientist?] says he can’t imagine anything would want to live on our skin as it’s so dry & salty, plus the menu’s a tad sparse.

I wonder how many creatures [single cell & other] live here?:

🤔

…. The poor loves must be positively starving.

“Immunologists” have “assumed” bacteria living on the skin have “no use” …. Arrr yes, I remember it well, we did it at school - the science of assumption.

Nowadays more folks, all over the world, are refusing jabs due to “side effects” [apart from the numerous other reasons]. Then allll-of-a-sudden scientist’s make an announcement that they were wrong about what lives on our skin, & because they were wrong a “vaccine” cream is in the making. Top banana 👍 … how bleedn convenient is that.

Of course, the magical “vaccine” cream will:

“…. eliminate reactions including fever, swelling & pain”

Those “reactions” & “side effects” are Momma Nature’s way of telling you that you’ve been pumped with toxins/poisoned & it needs ousting …. It really is that simple.

It’s not “just part of having a jab”, or “a sign it’s working” - as a doctor told me when I was 15 years old: I was in crippling pain & having horrendous side-effects following typhoid & cholera injections. I could barely walk. All because my parents wanted to go to bloody Tunisia. Then I was made to have boosters [literally against my will], after which my mother insisted I still went to school. She instructed the doctor to inject me in my arm this time so I could still walk [nice].

In short:

I find this article extremely disturbing. It demonstrates further just how unhinged these people are - including my mother.