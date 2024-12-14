The world of camping and scouting, once known for instilling leadership values and creating lifelong friendships, has been infiltrated by a movement that sees childhood as a political playground.

The Boy Scouts started taking a turn for the worse after decades-long sexual abuse by troop leaders came to light, with over 80,000 men saying they were abused. This scandal led them to declare bankruptcy. Instead of choosing to rebuild and create an organization that truly promotes healthy child development, they’ve decided to embrace a radical rebranding.

They welcomed girls into the Cub Scouts and later scrapped their iconic name for the neutered "Scouting America.” The backlash was immediate. Eagle Scouts, veterans, and parents felt alienated by an organization that seemed more interested in ideological pandering than in the well-being of children. It goes to show that no child's space is safe from the reach of a movement that seeks to blur biological reality and endanger our youth. This is the deliberate dismantling of an institution that shaped generations of young men! It makes you wonder if 'Scouting America' is just trying to save face after declaring bankruptcy from having to shell out millions of dollars in legal damages. We see right through their corporate cover-up …..

But the Boy Scouts rebranding was not an isolated incident. They are just the latest victim of a wider contagion infecting scouting and summer camps nationwide. These were once havens for kids to escape the pressures of school and discover their potential in the great outdoors. Now, many camps are being rebranded as “gender-inclusive” and repurposed into laboratories for gender experimentation, where children as young as eight are encouraged to announce "preferred pronouns" and are housed according to these fluid identities, not their safety or biological needs. Camps that once emphasized teamwork and resilience now promote "gender affirmation" above all else. Counselors, often barely out of their teens, are tasked with navigating the complex mental health needs of prepubescent children questioning their identity.