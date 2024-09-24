Sean 'Diddy' Combs Indictment: Many People Involved

This clip is from EP.34: Wake Up With Sonia Poulton & Guests. A twice-weekly stream on You Tube. Sonia is a journalist and broadcaster who was formerly a music journalist who had interviewed Sean 'Diddy' Combs a couple of times. This is her take on current events including his criminal indictment this week. Full show: Ep 34: Wake Up With Sonia Poulton

…. I didn't press stop when the above video ended, then this came on:

…. It pulls together even more info.

⚠ Viewer discretion advised from around 35:00

The video goes right back to 1967 when Combs was born, his upbringing, education, career, “contacts” & the crimes he's committed [aside from & prior to what he's been recently arrested for].

I didn't realise just how many folks signed to his label, or associated with him, have died in “accidents” & shootings.

If you haven't the time or inclination to watch the video/s, here's what I think after seeing them:

The chair would be too good for him.

