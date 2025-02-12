Share this postRev. Tina's StubshackShort 'n' Sweet ....Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore🎶 Music Shack 🎙Short 'n' Sweet ....Rev. TinaFeb 12, 20258Share this postRev. Tina's StubshackShort 'n' Sweet ....Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore22Share8Share this postRev. Tina's StubshackShort 'n' Sweet ....Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore22SharePrevious
Tina, I love ya girl - Keep it Short N Sweet.
Pluck one for me, my dogs, the cats, horses and fowl - We live to love the frequencies of life:
Physicist, inventor, and electrical engineer Nikola Tesla once said, “If you only knew the magnificence of the 3, 6 and 9, then you would hold a key to the universe.” Interestingly, these three numbers form the root vibration of the six Solfeggio Frequencies.
These are the Solfeggio Frequencies:
UT – 396 Hz – transforming grief into joy and guilt into forgiveness
RE – 417 Hz – clears negativity and removes subconscious blockages
MI – 528 Hz – stimulates love, restores equilibrium, repairs DNA
FA – 639 Hz – strengthens relationships, family, and community unity
SOL – 741 Hz – physically cleanses the body from all types of toxins
LA – 852 Hz – awakens intuition and helps you return to spiritual balance