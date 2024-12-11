Complication is a manipulation tool:

Propaganda Alert!

Friendly neighborhood biologist here. I see a lot of people are talking about biological sexes and gender right now. Lots of folks make biological sex seem really simple. Well, since it’s so simple, let’s find the biological roots, shall we? Let’s talk about sex...[a thread] If you know a bit about biology you will probably say that biological sex is caused by chromosomes, XX and you’re female, XY and you’re male. This is “chromosomal sex” but is it “biological sex”? Well... Turns out there is only ONE GENE on the Y chromosome that really matters to sex. It’s called the SRY gene. During human embryonic development the SRY protein turns on male-associated genes. Having an SRY gene makes you “genetically male”. But is this “biological sex”? Sometimes that SRY gene pops off the Y chromosome and over to an X chromosome. Surprise! So now you’ve got an X with an SRY and a Y without an SRY. What does this mean? A Y with no SRY means physically you’re female, chromosomally you’re male (XY) and genetically you’re female (no SRY). An X with an SRY means you’re physically male, chromsomally female (XX) and genetically male (SRY). But biological sex is simple! There must be another answer... Sex-related genes ultimately turn on hormones in specifics areas on the body, and reception of those hormones by cells throughout the body. Is this the root of “biological sex”?? What does this all mean? …….

🔗 Full thread & “genderdysphoria.fyi” website

….. The thread above is from 2019. Yet it’s doing the rounds again 5 years on?

They seem to be intentionally confusing folks coming from every angle possible. Is it so we just give in & go along with it?

The website that shared the above Twatter thread appears to be using “sex” & “gender” as one & the same. That alone is confusing. Then there’s this lot …..

It’s easy to see just how much is being done to push this part of the agenda, & how long they’ve been doing it [I’ve popped a couple of related articles at the bottom of this].

In my little ole brain it’s quite simple [common sense prevails]:

First & foremost - what’s between your legs defines whether you’re male or female ….. a man or a woman [hermaphrodites/intersex folks are another, & rare, addition to that of course] .

The “gender” thing is a load of tosh to me: I say “sex”. I actually think “gender” has been slotted into our vocabulary, & so easily, due to folks embarrassment when using the word “sex” [what a cracking bit of marketing 👍].

If you’re “post-op” or have decided to live as the opposite sex without surgery & expect no fuss or special treatment whilst demonstrating respect for others - I’ll return that respect [once I’ve worked out whether or not you’re a predatory pervert who’s forcing your kinks on others].

Growing up within the gay scene from the 1980s, having friends of various “persuasions” all my life & doing various “related” jobs - the above has worked for me so far. I won’t be changing my stance or how I treat others: if you treat folks civilly, you’ll get that back. Don’t force your shit on me & I’ll do the same [that goes for everything - sexuality, religion, life choices …….]

Men & women, regardless of their sexuality, naturally don’t think the same or deal with things the same way. So shall we stop pretending they do?

To end - & most importantly …… leave the kids alone!!!

Share

Leave a comment