Shocking New Sentencing Guidelines from 1 April 2025
“If you are white, British & commit a crime, from the 1st of April you are more likely to get a custodial sentence than someone who is from an ethnic minority, a cultural minority or a faith minority community. Conversely a transgender person is less likely to go to prison than a white British person who is not transgender under new guidelines coming ….
This has made me quite concerned …."
Daniel ShenSmith - Barrister
🔗 Imposition of community and custodial sentences - Effective from 1 April 2025
This Could Bring Down Starmer
BlackBeltBarrister [Daniel ShenSmith] is a Barrister from Lichfield in the UK. He’s also a master 7th Degree Black Belt.
I’ve seen some folks call him a “shill” & “gatekeeper” [the usual crap]. Obviously we don’t often agree with everything someone says, but I’ve found a lot of his videos extremely informative, & he does seem to be a fair bloke. He does have an advert but it’s always for something he actually uses himself.
I reckon It’s rather telling, not to mention concerning, that disclosing you are “transgender” is listed above folks with addiction issues, chronic illness, physical disabilities, mental health issues etc. Those who are abused [sexually & other] or are being groomed are listed last …. Maybe I’m being picky there, but when we write a list we tend to instinctively prioritise & write the most important to us at the top.
I can’t work out if Starmer is deliberately trying to cause unrest, or if he really has lost the bleedn plot …. probably both. But I think the main thing to keep in mind is this:
“Davos, or Westminster?"
