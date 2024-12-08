….. It’s almost as though they're doing as much as they can to antagonize folks & cause unrest.

I’m not normally one for petitions, but ……

Sadiq Khan's tenure as Mayor of London has devastated the city we love so much. Our once thriving capital is now divided and stagnant, and all under his watch. We've seen Khan continuously deflect responsibility and accountability, blaming everybody but himself. Our beloved city is in an expensive paralysis, consistently interrupted by strikes.



London, once a vibrant, inclusive hub, now stands divided thanks to Khan's polarizing politics. London's crime rate has seen a marked increase during his tenure with knife crime reaching record heights in recent years (Metropolitan Police Data). Despite being in a position to enact change, Khan continues to ignore these grave issues, instead placing blame elsewhere rather than taking decisive action himself.



Not to mention, the price of living and transport in London has risen dramatically during Khan's tenure. Despite promising affordable living for all Londoners, we've seen rent prices rise by 35% since he took his post in 2016 [Office for National Statistics]. This has left many Londoners in challenging living conditions, unable to afford the city they've called home for years.



A knighthood is an honour reserved for citizens who've contributed significantly to their communities or professions. It's a recognition of service that deserves the utmost respect, and as such, should not be bestowed on Sadiq Khan, who has failed to uphold his duty to our city and its inhabitants. We strongly urge the relevant authorities not to knight Sadiq Khan. It's time we held our leaders accountable. For these reasons, we urge you to sign this petition

by Matthew Goodwin-Freeman

Sign the petition

…… If the petition doesn’t “go missing”, as did the Bill Gates one a few years ago, it does get debated in Westminster [I don’t mean just in the bar over a g&t] & he still gets knighted - I honestly think there will be protests, & even riots in

…… Maybe the latter is just what “they” want?

Share