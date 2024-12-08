….. It’s almost as though they're doing as much as they can to antagonize folks & cause unrest.
I’m not normally one for petitions, but ……
Sadiq Khan's tenure as Mayor of London has devastated the city we love so much. Our once thriving capital is now divided and stagnant, and all under his watch. We've seen Khan continuously deflect responsibility and accountability, blaming everybody but himself. Our beloved city is in an expensive paralysis, consistently interrupted by strikes.
London, once a vibrant, inclusive hub, now stands divided thanks to Khan's polarizing politics. London's crime rate has seen a marked increase during his tenure with knife crime reaching record heights in recent years (Metropolitan Police Data). Despite being in a position to enact change, Khan continues to ignore these grave issues, instead placing blame elsewhere rather than taking decisive action himself.
Not to mention, the price of living and transport in London has risen dramatically during Khan's tenure. Despite promising affordable living for all Londoners, we've seen rent prices rise by 35% since he took his post in 2016 [Office for National Statistics]. This has left many Londoners in challenging living conditions, unable to afford the city they've called home for years.
A knighthood is an honour reserved for citizens who've contributed significantly to their communities or professions. It's a recognition of service that deserves the utmost respect, and as such, should not be bestowed on Sadiq Khan, who has failed to uphold his duty to our city and its inhabitants. We strongly urge the relevant authorities not to knight Sadiq Khan. It's time we held our leaders accountable. For these reasons, we urge you to sign this petition
by Matthew Goodwin-Freeman
…… If the petition doesn’t “go missing”, as did the Bill Gates one a few years ago, it does get debated in Westminster [I don’t mean just in the bar over a g&t] & he still gets knighted - I honestly think there will be protests, & even riots in
…… Maybe the latter is just what “they” want?
Sadiq Khan is worthy of being honoured. However should he truly be a socialist then he will not accept knighthoods, peers or otherwise. The ruination of London goes back to Johnson's time, in office, as Mayor of London. Charlatans such as Johnson, Farage, Blair et al are likely to accept such apparent honours due to their arrogance and self belief that they have done something for our great city and/or country.
Bear in mind that Johnson brought in a bye law by which to imprison the homeless for vagrancy. A step back to Victorian London. Fir the short time in which this was practiced people were fined for feeding homeless people because Johnson wanted to sweep them off the streets of Central London like the rubbish which he deemed them to be. After a protest, by people whose brief it was to care for the homeless, this bye law was scrapped like the piece of rubbish which it was.
Unfortunately your thought process is not, at all, reverential. Stop giving out titles, implying that those who hold them, are in some way holy.