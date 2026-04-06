Hello! How are you? Fine & dandy I hope

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Just a quickie ……

I have a few bits & pieces lined-up relating to ‘techie’ stuff, AI the internet, devices etc. & have also just recorded part 1 of a chattette for the SNUG podcast with an online freedom & security expert - who has given us lots of fab advise! [That will be published as soon as I get my arse into gear & remove my bad language from the recording tidy-up the audio].

Sooooo, you’ll be getting a few newsletters along the same or similar lines, in a row [not too many though]: ‘Normal’, all-over-the-shop, service will resume shortly.

‘Shadow banning ’ & censoring:

Most folks are more than aware of the numerous issues with [anti]social media platforms ie censoring, shadow banning, 77th & the like. Then there’s the bloody tracking of course, which we discuss in the upcoming podcast. I always ask folks to subscribe on Substack, bacause ‘Notes’ are ‘shadow banned’ beyond belief. Many posts are literally not even seen by anyone. It seems everything goes swimmingly though for those sharing snaps of their dinner [4k likes?!]

Soooo, I’ve been having a mess with a platform called Mastodon. It’s a kind of mix between Twatter & Fakebook, but without the ads, tracking & nasty stuff. If anyone would like to pop on there to experiment, or if you’re a step ahead & already set-up … you little minx, this is me. There may be a couple of statements in the Mastodon ‘rules’ that, like me, you may not agree with - but you can’t have everything eh. I reckon it’s worth experimenting with at least, to see what we can get away with 😏

As Substack are now being bastuds in relation to using the private chat facility I’m having a dabble with Signal [remember to hide your phone number] & Simplex. [Linux users - the latter can be installed via your software manager]. Please let me know if you’re on either of those & would like a natter, especially if we used to chat privately on here.

Other ‘safer’ alternatives for the usual apps etc will be spoken about in the podcast. They’ll also be listed, with clean links, in the accompanying article.

To end the quickie:

I have a nice little video for ya, of a man singing a baby elephant to sleep. Well it’s either that or he’s drugged it. We shall go with the former though eh …..

I hope the coming week is kind to you & yours

Blessed be

Rev’d Tina