It’s looking more & more likely the plug will be pulled on TikTok in America - assuming the new president doesn’t swoop in of course

But is co-founder Hamish Mckenzie jumping in to save the day, on an irresistible opportunity [kerching], or both?

The hint:

The announcement:

“… sparks a trend—not the video with the most views, but the one that inspires others to post their own video inviting their audience to Substack to build a sustainable future. …. We’re looking to award a winner who sparks an industry-shifting movement. The bigger the audience reaction — and the more videos it inspires on TikTok in response — the better. … The winning creator will receive $25,000 and an opportunity to work with Substack as a Creative Advisor”

Note that the “cash” prize goes to the the post that prompts the most folks to share a video too - not for the most amount of views.

This is actually a good idea. I’m sure a marketing company would charge well in excess of $25,000 to coordinate that size of promotion, once their commission is included from what Substack make out of it.

Concerns:

Incidentally, none of the numerous comments asking questions or raising concerns have received a response from Hamish McKenzie

The big sell:

[We’re doing it anyway - so get used to it]

Opinion 🤔:

I’m just waiting for an announcement in relation to changes/improvements being made to sharing videos on here. I noticed a while ago that live streams are now possible, but you have to download the app [strange to see the “awake” encouraging that].

Substack prides itself on free speech , but such a large influx of users will obviously include a percentage of agitators [paid & hobbyists]. Are Substack ready for that ? Will it all be monitored & issues addressed? Because so far, for me, when I've reported accounts, that are clearly on here just to shit stir & harass others, they’ve not been removed. Plus nobody has got back to me when I've asked [3 times] to speak to a manager following blatant harassment, bullying & attempts [emphasised] to intimidate me.

Do I think it’s a good thing to eagerly invite “TikTokers” to Substack? No I don’t. I think the folks “ suited ” to Stubshack, should have been left to move over organically … old school styley word-of-mouth [so to speak] passed from like-minded folks.

Yes, we are all plagiarists in some way. But there’s more than enough individuals on here that share info they obtain FOR FREE from others, but it’s now behind paywalls. They don’t do any work to add to it or improve it - just copy, paste as their own words & then take the wonga. This, I feel will now increase as some TikTokers will realise that an easy quick buck can be made on Substack. It could potentially lead to “ proper authors ” losing income . Talking of which ….

I don’t understand why Substack have not pounced on this that Ryan Peter has mentioned. Others who are in-the-know have apparently also suggested it to them:

“Many people have told them this, but for some reason they first wanted to get those coming from X with Notes, and now they’re trying to get the Tiktok thing going with videos. It’s completely the wrong direction in my opinion. There is a goldmine sitting and waiting and it wouldn’t take much to get it going”

Hmm? 🤔

Yes my opiniom may sound cynical, but I really don’t trust any platform owners. Especially after being on Telegram for five years. Admittedly I felt optimistic about the Substack founders. But that optimism has eroded since I joined a year ago. One of the reasons I signed up was because they appeared to focus on quality not quantity in relation to users … I seems that has been flipped, which makes me a tad uncomfortable. If that makes me sound snobbish, then so-be-it.

I still prefer Substack to any other platform. I’ve spoken to some truly wonderful folks from so many countries, & even made actual friends. But, apart from when dealing with those individuals - I’ll now be proceeding with even more caution.

** Sits back & opens popcorn **