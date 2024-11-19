Published Nov. 18, 2024

[Updated Nov. 19]

In April 2023, the newsletter platform Substack received an unexpected proposal from Elon Musk, who had recently purchased Twitter. Mr. Musk put it plainly: He wanted to buy Substack. …… He floated the acquisition on a call with Chris Best, chief executive of Substack, suggesting that Mr. Best could serve as chief executive of the combined company, according to three people familiar with the conversation. Mr. Best declined to entertain the proposal, and the short-lived discussion ended ………

🔗 Full article

It was good news of course that the chief executive of Substack wasn’t interested in Musks offer.

The article above states that the conversation took place in April of 2023. Which I found rather interesting after reading this 👈

If the “Business Insider” article is factual, then it clarifies the type of individual Musk is [especially if you read it right to the end]. Then he tried to buy Substack in the same month? Hmm.

I also find it strange that New York Times felt the need to start the article with Musks alleged attempted purchase.

If you look at the wording of the headline, notice the seed planting, the little digs slotted into what takes nine minutes to listen to & was written by not one but two reporters - I’d say either someone somewhere is a tad worried, the propaganda has started - or both. Plus, of course, the article is being spread as local & smaller “newspapers” are grabbing the story.

……. Watch this space I reckon. Cus Musk ain’t the kind of bloke to quietly go away [I wouldn't trust him as far as I could throw him].

