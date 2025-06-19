New MI5 Chief - Flood her !!! As part of our numerous ongoing campaigns we ask if as many people in our community as possible could contact the new MI5 boss. …. "I contact you to inform you of the ongoing illegal electronic harassment of many victims here in the UK more commonly known now as Havana syndrome. This is a global matter and the only country which appears to be doing anything about it is the USA. Victims are stalked, harrassed, hacked, intimidated, sabotaged, and technology is used against them remotley to induce physical, visual and auditory disturbances. As there is a new MI5 chief a group of us decided to reach out to you as this is a crime against humanity, highly organised, and happening on our soil every day for decades. It is an international crime therefore a threat to the UK in general. We / I ask that this is investigated and that you liase with the other politicians, groups and public figures acting on it and have it stopped ASAP." ……

This is happening to folks all over the word, & not just ex-officials, ex-forces etc.

When you read stuff like this below, you know something is very wrong, & worth looking into:

Havana Syndrome is a case of old wine in new skins. Despite its novel appearance, it embodies key elements of two longstanding moral panics. The first is the “enemy at the gate”—the fear of an imminent threat from nefarious foreigners intent on causing harm to one’s country or its citizens. Common xenophobic scapegoats in American history include the fear of Chinese, Russians, Japanese, Jews, and Muslims. The second fear involves health threats from new technologies which can be traced back centuries from the belief that listening to the strains of certain musical instruments could cause illness to concern that exposure to electric lights would induce blindness Baloh & Bartholomew, 2020]. Contemporary examples include health worries involving mobile phones, Wi-Fi, 5G, and wind turbines. “Havana Syndrome” is just the latest in a long list of health scares. In October 2021, the U.S. Congress passed a law authorizing financial compensation for government victims of “Havana Syndrome.” This is reminiscent of past decisions to award compensation for dubious conditions such as “railway spine” in the U.K. [Gasquoine, 2020] and “telephone sickness” in German switchboard operators [Killen, 2003] Over the course of their 6-year investigation into “Havana Syndrome” U.S. officials expended considerable human capital and financial resources going down a rabbit hole searching for exotic explanations. Instead of finding secret weapons and foreign conspiracies—they found only rabbits. For in the end, prosaic explanations were determined to be the cause of the events in Cuba and its subsequent global spread. That is the lesson of “Havana Syndrome”—follow the science.

