Rev'd Tina's Stubshack

Rev'd Tina's Stubshack

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M H's avatar
M H
Mar 28

Cash is king.We are in big trouble if we go Digital ID .

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leah
Mar 28

For decades they've been saying 'we're doing it' (whatever it is) for the children. Whenever I hear that phrase, I cringe. How are the children doing today? Leave it to the government, not the parents? Don't be stupid. But parents better get involved and not leave it to someone else to discipline and raise their own offspring.

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