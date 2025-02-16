From the billionaire who said real-time surveillance is good for keeping us in check

Wed 12 Feb 2025 If governments want AI to improve services and security for their citizens, then they need to put all their information in one place – even citizens’ genomic data – according to Larry Ellison, the Oracle database tycoon. Ellison shared his take on what governments need to do to succeed with AI during a discussion with his buddy former UK prime minister Tony Blair at the World Governments Summit in Dubai today. The world's fourth-most-richest man – a good friend also of the world's richest man Elon Musk – insisted artificial intelligence is soon going to change everyone's lives "across the board." I have to tell the AI model as much about my country as I can. We need to unify all the national data If governments want in, they’ll need to gather all their data – spatial information, economic data, electronic healthcare records including genomic data, and info about infrastructure. Whatever they’ve got, basically. And put it all in one place to be analyzed by algorithms. The American multi-billionaire used the United States as an example, if not a goal. ..... He believes the payoff will include better healthcare, thanks to treatments tailored to individuals, and the ability for governments to lift food production by better predicting crop yields. Analyzing land so that farmers can be advised where to apply fertilizers or increase irrigation was another scenario Ellison floated. .... Of course, such a vast database system could also be the precursor to pervasive surveillance – an idea Ellison last year said he feels is desirable and would like Oracle to help facilitate. Constant real-time surveillance of populations, analyzed by Oracle-powered machine-learning products, would keep everyone "on their best behavior," Ellison said at an Oracle financial analyst conference in September 2024. We're reminded of the NSA, PRISM, Snowden et cetera ....

🔗 Full article

From:

World Governments Summit* - 2025 [Dubai]

Excerpt:

Basically this is a 21 minute bully boy sales pitch demonstrating how Agenda 2030 is going [swimmingly]. But they don’t need to actually sell anything as they’re going to do what they bleedn well want - regardless.

“Larry was recently described by President Trump as ‘one of the most serious players anywhere in the world'"

…. I've said before that this is one big Monopoly board game to these psychopaths.

Hands up who thinks Larry just wants to do this in America 🤔

The two friends above, who do actually go back years, are grooming everyone in the room. Plus each & every individual watching the video [& Elon Musk finishes them off when he “headlines” on the final day - Listen closely 👈]

Tony Blair [UK prime minister from 1997 to 2007, executive chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change & one of Bill Gates bitch's] mentions “digital IDs”. Then Ellison quite quickly slots the UKs National Health Service into the conversation. He even referred to the information held as “precious data”. It’s not long then before “a single unified database” is mentioned …. that’ll be worldwide then?

This will fit, & work, perfectly with the digital ID app on your mobile device, or a nifty “convenient mico-chip you don’t even know is there!” implanted under your skin.

Your medcal records will be there all comfy-snug along with your, HIV status, “vaccine status”, money [CBDC], credit rating, education records & qualifications, family tree, every address you’ve ever lived at, your CV, driving licence, diet monitoring database, internet & social media clearance, passport, recycling & carbon emissions records ……..

If you think that’s not where we are heading then I politely suggest you get researching & catch up 👍

* Who started The World Governments Summit & what is it?

[4min 14sec]

“The World Government Summit is a global platform dedicated to shaping the future of governments worldwide. Each year, the Summit sets the agenda for the next generation of governments, focusing on how they can harness innovation and technology to solve universal challenges facing humanity”

Our Community At the World Governments Summit, our community is built on collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision of a better future. It is made up of strategic partners and engaged members who are committed to driving change and making a global impact.

🔗 Speakers

Tony Blair, looking way too damn comfortable, with his bezzy Larry One question: who voted for these people?

Further reading:

• [2008 to present day] Bill Gates grants [donations] to Tony Blair

• [2013] Larry Ellison: The NSA's Snooping Is 'Essential' For U.S. Security

• [2019] Ellison steps in to buy back over $200 million of his daughters debt - Megan Ellison called the issues a matter of “restructuring” & assured employees their jobs were safe

• [2020] Tony Blair releases "How the Government Should Call the Shots: Getting the UK Vaccine-Ready" which included:

Health Passports



• Urgently approve a digital platform for a health passport that can draw on vaccine and testing data to enable individuals to live freely and safely alongside Covid-19. This platform should also have a paper-based version.



• Introduce a national framework and data standards to ensure any test taken, vaccine received or therapeutic administered can be recorded and fed into a health passport, including in GP surgeries.



• Commit to rolling out a national health passport by Q2 2021 that keeps the economy and society open, reopens travel and avoids future lockdowns.

[I was gobsmacked when I saw this released. What actually made him think he had the right to do that?]

• [2022] The British Public Will Not Forgive Tony Blair’s Crimes - The British public has not forgotten the Iraq war, proven by the fact 1.2 million people signed a petition against his Knighthood

• [2023] Tony Blair's policy institute is bankrolled by American tech billionaire Larry Ellison whose firm supplied software to the government when the ex-PM was in No10 - Mr Ellison, the founder of software firm Oracle, gave the Tony Blair Institute £26million in 2021, with plans for future donations of a further £38million.

The Tony Blair Institute, which was established in 2016, has also received substantial donations from Saudi Arabia, the US State Department and the Canadian government.

• [2024] TONY BLAIR: Taxes are high. The NHS is coming apart at the seams. We need a once-in-a-generation disruption. Here's what could change everything

“I make you this confident prediction: in the not too distant future, British people will all have their own unique digital identifier, and will make most transactions through their phone, as citizens with government and as customers with firms. …. And we will wonder what all the fuss was about …. Our present system isn’t working. This is a time for shaking up. For once-in-a-generation disruption. Digital ID is a good place to start”

• [2024] Oracle's Larry Ellison advocates for AI-enhanced surveillance to promote "best behavior"

• [2025] Moderna stock surged Wednesday after Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison praised the potential of artificial intelligence in developing cancer vaccines

• [2025] Tony Blair: Bring in digital IDs to get tough on populism - The former Labour prime minister, who backs identity technology systems and facial recognition, believes the public will gladly sacrifice privacy for efficiency

Share

Follow on Substack