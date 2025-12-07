Vaccines do not cause Autism*

Pursuant to the Data Quality Act [DQA], which requires federal agencies to ensure the quality, objectivity, utility, and integrity of information they disseminate to the public, this webpage has been updated because the statement “Vaccines do not cause autism” is not an evidence-based claim. Scientific studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines contribute to the development of autism. However, this statement has historically been disseminated by the CDC and other federal health agencies within HHS to prevent vaccine hesitancy. HHS has launched a comprehensive assessment of the causes of autism, including investigations on plausible biologic mechanisms and potential causal links. This webpage will be updated with gold-standard science that results from the HHS comprehensive assessment of the causes of autism as required by the DQA. The following, as required by the DQA, details the state of the evidence and studies, and the lack thereof, regarding vaccines and autism spectrum disorder [autism] and outlines HHS future research directions to provide answers.

* The header “Vaccines do not cause autism” has not been removed due to an agreement with the chair of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee that it would remain on the CDC website.

The Chair of said committee is Dr Bill Cassidy

