Three systematic reviews and two studies since 2000, could not find any proof that fluoridation reduces oral health inequalities across social groups. Undeterred by this lack of enthusiasm, pro-fluoridation civil servants and dental professionals are still in favour of the intervention. The UK and the Republic of Ireland are locked into water fluoridation by current permitting legislation. In England's case, it's the Water Industry Act 1991 which was followed by two other primary Acts of Parliament which have tightened the policy. We’re working our way carefully through the legislative tangle. We are seeking contact from people in England who are concerned about the situation and who want to help us overcome the Establishment’s policy on fluoridation.

Matt Hancock let it be known in 2021 that he intended to have all of the UK fluoridated. That was not exactly possible and most certainly is no longer in his gift. However, his Conservative successors fully intended to increase coverage to 50% of England and Wales. The list of threatened areas started to grow from the beginning of 2024 and in March 2024, a Public Consultation [PC] was announced for the previously unfluoridated areas of the North-East of England. Although the PC closed to comment in July, we have still not learned of Wes Streeting’s decision. We consider the beleaguered North-East residents to be threatened and if they know about their situation, they cannot be happy. The PC was poorly advertised although pro-fluoridation organisations were notified directly by email. There never was a level playing field. Fluoridated people in England are mostly living in the West Midlands, Newcastle, Gateshead, North Tyneside, West Cumbria, Nantwich in Cheshire, Consett [County Durham], parts of Northumberland, Central Bedfordshire, Evesham and environs in Worcestershire, Hinckley in Leicestershire, North Lincolnshire, and parts of Nottinghamshire. It is not easy to discover fluoridation status but a list exists of fluoridated post codes on the website: www.ukfffa.org.uk > Resources > Post Codes in England which are fluoridated > final pages of the linked file.

Joy Warren, Fluoride Free Alliance UK [February 2025]

gettyimages Fluoride Free Alliance UK are looking for volunteers to help stop the fluoridation of water in England. Please email wmaf@live.co.uk for more information. Or contact Joy on 07741482823.

