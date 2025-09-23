Photo credit: Lena

Solar-powered Postboxes Being Rolled Out Across The UK

What could possibly go wrong? …..

Royal Mail is introducing 3,500 solar-powered postboxes across the UK, altering the iconic look of the red pillar boxes that have punctuated Britain's streets for nearly two centuries. In the new design, solar panels on the top of the postboxes power a digitally-activated drawer, allowing customers to deposit small parcels. Items as large as a shoebox can be posted in the pillar boxes, in what Royal Mail says is the "biggest redesign in its 175-year history"

This follows a ‘successful pilot’ in Hertfordshire & Cambridgeshire earlier in 2025.

It seems you'll still be able to post an envelope or skinny package like before. But dropping off something larger involves downloading an app [of course] & scanning a label - I’m assuming you need to print that off yourself as Royal Mail CEO Emma Gilthorpe said:

“You can now drop your parcel in any postbox where it fits - you just need a label with a barcode”

Emma Gilthorpe, who previously worked for Heathrow Airport, resigned after just over a year in post at Royal Mail. I wonder why?

Opinion [rant]:

It’s just as well Blighty is known for its predictable sunshine & our skies aren’t being sprayed in an attempt to block out the few rays we do get.

Sarcasm aside - How could anyone even begin to think this will work, let alone put it into action? Plus, how much is it all going to cost in the long run?

Royal Mail is apparently going to be allowed to deliver second-class letters on alternate weekdays, plus stop Saturday deliveries. Why? … To save money because they’re basically skint. They’ve also had £16 million worth of fines in the last 2 or so years for not reaching delivery targets.

If ‘Snail Mail’ is on the bones of its arse, who exactly is paying for the new post boxes, & their upkeep?

I believe it’s deliberately being set up to fail.

Like British Steele, British Rail etc etc, Royal Mail is no longer a historic ‘great British' company.

UK defibrillator housing unit/book & seed exchange/shower cubicle/public toilet. Photo credit: gilbertscott.org

Yet again the UK government [left, right - whatever] have allowed this to happen.

Royal Mail, privatised in 2013, is now owned by Czech billionaire - Daniel Křetínský [known as the ‘Czech Sphinx’].

This happy looking chap ‘acquired’ the company in December 2024, via a £3.6bn takeover of its parent company, International Distribution Services [IDS]. The U.K. government retained what’s called a ‘golden share'.

Křetínský also owns West Ham football club, in London, & Sparta Prague. He has bought stakes in several retailers including the US department store Macy’s & the trainer retailer Foot Locker, the German wholesaler Metro, & a 10% stake in the FTSE 100 supermarket Sainsbury’s. Plus collected several publishing titles. In France he holds financial interests in Le Monde & Libération, two daily newspapers, as well as the publisher of Elle magazine.

I find it interesting that Křetínský pledged to “invest heavily” in the rollout of delivery lockers to “match other European countries”.

Apparently the lockers are intended to benefit customers by making it easier to deliver & pick up packages out of hours. Plus help the company by reducing the need for trips to individual addresses - in that order of course.

I sent parcels to Sweden not long ago, where they’re quite big on delivering to collection points rather than to the address you pay to have them delivered to. An elderly woman who has a terminal illness, & her disabled husband, had to walk literally miles in thick snow to collect their packages.

The intention seems to be collection points & lockers worldwide.

Have we not got enough of these eyesore already in the U.K? They’re everywhere - garages, supermarkets, train stations, alleyways, up against blocks of flats [apartments].

To use the lockers you need a smart phone & to download yet another bloody app:

Here’s an idea:

To save money, & help stop the invasion of said lockers, would it not be better if Amazon shared their lockers with Royal Mail? ….. I’ve A feeling this is the intention. As greedy corporate gits always think ahead as they rub their hands with glee.

A ‘prediction’:

I had a thought that there’s a big possibility Royal Mail will end up in even greater trouble. Křetínský will use it to his advantage, with no thought of actually supporting or saving a ‘great British institution', & walk away completely unscathed [plus, of course, even richer]. This will leave the U.K. government in need of rescuing. I recently saw this article & realised I’m not the only one thinking along those lines.

When/if Royal Mail get to that point, I reckon Amazon owner Jeff Bezos will swoop in & buy Royal Mail [at a bargain price of course] …. cus he’s good like that. Royal Mail staff will be transferred over to Amazon. Royal Mail unions will ensure it’s members are protected by TUPE for a specified length of time [usually six months to a year]. After that the postie staff will be on the same, considerably lower, wages as other Amazon staff [TUPE does not include any kind of protection in relation to pensions]. Former Royal Mail staff will however have the same questionable working conditions & pressures as Amazon staff as the unions are forced out of the workplace [see video below].

Bezos won’t need to fork out for Amazon/Royal Mail collection posts to be fitted everywhere - as they’ll already be on street corners. These are very collection posts that gave Royal Mail the final shove towards needing to be rescued. The drop-off & collection lockers will also already be in place …. how convenient.

In short: There's a reason Amazon are footing the bill for Royal Mail to collect returns from customer's homes*. It’s highly unlikely to be part of their ‘customer care’ policy.

To end where we started:

I won’t be using the new post boxes. Even though my nearest post office [not part of Royal Mail] is over half a mile away. I'll continue to do my bit to keep it/them open. Common decency tells me to do what I can to help folks keep their jobs, especially after the Horizon scandal **. Reputations, businesses & families were ruined. Many post office managers took their own lives, & guess who started all that ….. former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

** Sonia Poulton covers a lot of shocking information in her 2024 report - Post Office Scandal: We Need Full Accountability From Those Responsible [contains upsetting references].

