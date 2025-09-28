September 28th 2025 marks one year since an incredible woman left this earth.

If you’ve never heard of Dr Gladys McGarey - please grab a cuppa, sit down … get comfy, & press ▶

[25 mins]

I’ve watched the above video twice. The second time, just now, brought me to tears - because I’ve started reading Gladys's book The Well-Lived Life.

Gladys Louise Taylor was born on November 30, 1920, in India.

She was the fourth child of five for her medical missionary parents. Both were osteopathic doctors - her mother being one of the world’s first female doctors. Her father was also an ordained minister.

As a very young girl Gladys watched as they helped the most vulnerable, “the lowly of the lowliest”, in the villages & remotest areas of India. The Taylor's treated individuals & families irrelevant of their caste, & especially those that too many folks deliberately went out of their way to avoid e.g. children born to parents with ‘leprosy’.

Gladys began to assist her parents in their work from a very young age.

During her school years Gladys struggled with what is now know as dyslexia. This didn’t stop her from going on to train as a doctor during world war II, which came with a significant amount of sexism.

In 1943 Gladys married William McGarey:

Both passed their Ohio Medical Board examinations in June 1947 & opened a medical practice in Wellsville, Ohio. They went on to have six children together.

Gladys helped introduce acupuncture to the U.S. and was one of the first medical physicians to use it to treat her patients.

Gladys had cancer twice in her life. The first was in 1961 when she was in her 30’s, which she dealt with naturally. The second time, in her 90’s, she chose to go down the allopathic route. You can find out why in her book, which is linked below.

2017 saw Gladys inducted into the Arizona Women’s Hall Of Fame for her medical achievements.

After 43 years of marriage, at the age of 70, William McGarey asked Gladys for a divorce - he’d started a relation with another colleague. When they split up Gladys lost her life partner & business partner in one swoop:

“It blindsided me. I was broken …. I knew I had a voice. After the divorce, it was no longer Bill & Gladys, it was Gladys McGarey MD. I reclaimed what I had, not just as Bill’s partner”

🔗 Source of quote

At work in India at a home for children of people who have leprosy. Photograph: Courtesy of Gladys McGarey

Setting aside religious beliefs plus views in relation to contagion & allopathic medicine, I found her book to be a fascinating, educating & extremely moving read. Especially the stories of the folks she’s helped, how she approached them & their problems, & the genuine compassion empathy & yes - the love she clearly showed each & every one of them.

The words above are merely skimming the top of this amazing individuals story & her achievements.

Gladys Taylor McGarey - gone, but will definitely not be forgotten …. What a woman.

“To five generations of love and healing in my family, and to you, my reader, may you find that these words help heal your body and guide your soul. You are here for a reason” You can purchase ‘The Well-Lived Life’ here …. gladysmcgarey.com [Available in 19 languages]

