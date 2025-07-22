I have a confession:

I started this, then forgot to finish & publish it … oops-a-daisy 🙄. It’s still extremely relevant though, as you’ll see.

There are a few bits to have a nose at & the usual opinion [if you’re feeling a tad lazy & just wanna read me having a winge], plus related linkettes at the end.

We’ll start off with the meaning of the word ‘Palantir’. Then we’ll have ‘ Palantir ’ the company bigging themselves up when they were, basically, handed rather a bloody large NHS contract on a plate.

After that there’s a few snippets on what’s actually going on, plus a sprinkling of other links to this rather massive chain.

Somehow/somewhere, the usual names are involved here:

Keir Starmer, Tony Blair, Donald Trump, Larry Ellison, Robert Kennedy Jr …. But there’s 3 more that we need to pay attention to:

Peter Thiel, Alex Karp & Louis Mosley.

Are ya ready? Here we go …….

Note which description came up first in the search

November 2023:

🔎 NHS Palantir Contract

Palantir has been awarded a significant contract by the NHS England to develop and manage a Federated Data Platform [FDP], a project aimed at integrating data across the NHS to improve efficiency and patient care. The contract, initially valued at £330 million over seven years, has faced criticism due to concerns over data privacy, Palantir's ties to the US intelligence community, and its founder Peter Thiel's political affiliations. Recently, Palantir's UK chief, Louis Mosley, accused the British Medical Association [BMA] of prioritizing ideology over patient interests amid ongoing debates about the contract. Contract Details and Concerns: The contract involves Palantir and partners Accenture, PwC, NECS, and Carnall Farrar. It includes the development of a system to link data from across NHS organizations, with concerns raised about data privacy, Palantir's track record in surveillance, and its ties to the US government. Public and Political Backlash: The contract has faced criticism from various groups, including the BMA, which called for the NHS to cut ties with Palantir, citing concerns about public trust in NHS data systems. Palantir has defended its role, stating that the BMA's stance is driven by ideology rather than patient interests. Previous Contracts and Extensions: Prior to the £330 million contract, Palantir had secured several smaller contracts with the NHS, including a £23 million two-year extension in December 2020 and a £11.5 million six-month extension in January 2023. The company initially provided its services for free during the pandemic, later receiving payments for its work.

That was Brave. But please do your own search to see what you get

Opinion - Health in resistance [August 2024]

NHS England must cancel its contract with Palantir

… This contract has become increasingly controversial as Palantir has vocally announced it is supporting the Israeli Occupation Forces [IOF] with their assault in Gaza. Since October 2023, Palantir has been outspoken in its support for the Israeli military. 45 In January 2024, Palantir signed a deal with the IOF to increase its “advanced technology provision” to Israel in support of war related missions. 2 Palantir’s CEO Alex Karp says he is “exceedingly proud” of Palantir’s involvement in what he calls “operationally crucial operations in Israel.” 6 … In addition to directly attacking healthcare, ongoing bombardment, forced displacement of Palestinians, and near complete siege of Gaza, the IOF has created a severe health and humanitarian crisis with high rates of malnutrition, infectious disease, famine, and dehydration. In January 2024 the International Court of Justice issued an interim judgment which stated that Israel’s actions constitute plausible genocide. The fact that NHS England still considers Palantir an appropriate partner raises serious questions about NHS England’s integrity. The multiple contracts awarded to Palantir over recent years have brought with them allegations of favouritism by NHS executives, backdoor meetings, donations to the Conservative party, ministerial directives being used to override patient confidentiality rules, and Palantir’s Peter Thiel’s own confession that the company is “buying its way in”' to the NHS. 121314

🔗 Full BMJ article by UK doctor

🔗 Reply, from consultant psychiatrist

Palantir accuses UK doctors of choosing ‘ ideology over patient interest ’ in NHS data row 8th July 2025 Palantir, a US data company that works with Israel’s defence ministry, has accused British doctors of choosing “ ideology over patient interest ” after they attacked the firm’s contract to process NHS data. Louis Mosley, Palantir’s executive vice-president, hit back at the British Medical Association, which recently said the £330m deal to create a single platform for NHS data – ranging from patient data to bed availability – “ threatens to undermine public trust in NHS data systems ”. In a formal resolution the doctors said last month this was because it was unclear how the sensitive data would be processed by Palantir, which was founded by the Trump donor Peter Thiel. They cited the firm’s “ track record of creating discriminatory policing software in the US ” and its “ close links to a US government which shows little regard for international law ”. But Mosley dismissed the attack when he gave evidence to MPs from the Commons science and technology committee on Tuesday *. Palantir has also won contracts to handle mass data controlled by the Ministry of Defence, police and local authorities.

🔗 Source & full article

Obsevations & Opinion:

• Palantir were “ awarded ” [it seems without open competition] this £330 million contract back in November 2023, even though concerns were raised by many parties. Including NHS Trusts.

During flockdowns the Westminster lot tossed contracts out [to their mates] without going through procurement procedures. They got away with it because they said things needed to be done urgently due to something they called a ‘ pandemic'.

Then November of 2024 Palantir give themself a massive pat on the back, as though they’d beaten shit loads of competition to obtain a contract.

Let’s not forget that during the ‘ pandemic ' Palantir ‘ offered their services for free’ [ that’ll be ‘track & trace’, ‘vaccine passports' etc then? ] but actually got paid for it later ….. Not at allll sus'.

It seems, the UK government are once again just doing what they bleedn well want.

Yes, this time they went through some lip service ‘ negotiations ’, but it’s clear that Palantir were getting this work - no matter what …..

• According to Good Law Project the contract was actually signed before negotiations were even complete [an interesting read].

• Louis Mosley, Palantir’s executive vice-president:

“I think that BMA has, if I may be frank, chosen ideology over patient interest. I think our software is going to make patient lives better by making their treatment quicker, more effective, and ultimately the healthcare system more efficient.”

Translation:

“Stop making a fuss. You know nothing about tech, anyway financial profit is the priority here under the guise of getting patients in & out as quickly as possible for their own good. Well I say that but, of course, most will be using the new app on their phone. Ya know - the one Keir announce recently …. Sorted 👍”

• Microsoft will provide cloud platform services … Of course they will. I wonder if they had to bid against competitors for that contract?

In short:

Like everything else the UK government gets up to …. Dodgie as hell!

The folks on the front lines have raised serious & genuine concerns, to get gas lit … by the bloody contractor.

The tail is wagging the dog

…. governments know that, & are completely ok with it. We know why, & just what it’s leading to.

Related:

• * 8 July 2025 - Science, Innovation and Technology Committee - Oral evidence session

MPs to quiz Palantir and NHS England on technology in the NHS The Science, Innovation and Technology Committee will question Palantir and NHS England on public service digital transformation in the next session of its inquiry into the Digital Centre of Government. In the first panel, the cross-party committee will quiz the head of Palantir’s UK and Europe operations, Louis Mosley, on the use of its technology in the NHS and the wider public sector. MPs may investigate Palantir’s federated data platform, wider public sector procurement and the digital and technical capability of the public sector.

🔗 Video/audio

[Louis Moseley starts at 9:42:58 - but the rest is also rather interesting]

• NHS England to face legal action over ‘heavily’ redacted Palantir contract [Feb 2024]

• Peter Thiel, cofounder of VIA backed Palantir:

Net worth $22.8Billion. PayPal cofounder, a general partner of venture capital firm Founders Fund [among its investments are Stripe & SpaceX ]. He was the first big investor in Facebook

• Six arrested at protest of Palantir, tech company building deportation software for Trump admin

• Peter Thiel’s Palantir poses a grave threat to Americans

Draw a circle around all the assets in the US now devoted to artificial intelligence . Draw a second circle around all the assets devoted to the US military . A third around all assets being devoted to helping the Trump regime collect and compile personal information on millions of Americans. And a fourth circle around the parts of Silicon Valley dedicated to turning the US away from a democracy into a dictatorship led by tech bros. Where do the four circles intersect? At a corporation called Palantir Technologies and a man named Peter Thiel … It sells an AI-based platform that allows its users – among them, military and law enforcement agencies – to analyze personal data, including social media profiles, personal information and physical characteristics. These are used to identify and surveil individuals.

• Data center projects worth £14bn announced with new UK government AI plan [Jan 2025]

Data center zones and new supercomputer also in the pipeline The plan proposes creating AI growth zones to help encourage data center developments and pledges to build a new supercomputer to boost UK compute power. Alongside these government-driven initiatives, businesses Vantage, Nscale, and Kyndryl have all committed to invest in UK digital infrastructure, and the projects will create 13,250 jobs, Downing Street said. The UK’s AI Opportunities Action Plan The plan is based on 50 recommendations from Matt Clifford, the founder of startup incubator Entrepreneur First and chair of the government’s Advanced Research and Innovation Agency. Clifford was commissioned to work on the plan after the July 2024 UK general election, and the government has said it will adopt all 50 recommendations. The plan has three pillars, the first of which, “laying the foundations for AI to flourish in the UK,” relates to digital infrastructure. As part of this, the government says it will set up what it calls AI Growth Zones, areas across the country that will “speed up planning approvals for the rapid build-out of data centers, give them better access to the energy grid, and draw in investment from around the world.” First reported in November , these zones will also serve as “a testing ground to drive forward research on how sustainable energy like fusion can power our AI ambitions,” a government statement said.

Nscale's data center in Norway – Arkon Energy | Nscale

• Scotland will be at the heart of UK Government's AI revolution [July 2025]

…. As the government takes a great leap forward in making the UK an AI leader – it’s natural that Scotland should be at the heart of it all. Today, we launch a new compute strategy. ‘Compute’ might not mean much to many people. I think of it as the motor that powers AI – the computer chips that perform complex calculations at lightning speed. The data centres that house the infrastructure AI needs. And the software that makes it all run smoothly. And that’s vital because AI holds incredible potential to deliver positive change in all aspects of our lives. To find new cures for diseases. To make our industries cleaner and greener. To create thousands of good, future-proofed jobs. But we could let this opportunity pass us by or allow a few people to get very rich from it while others are left behind. This Labour government is determined not to let that happen.

•

