Not too long ago I plopped this video in my lil’ ole notes …..
It was intended as a bit of a giggle & to also make a point. But unintentionally ended up being a bit of a “social experiment”:
It was interesting to see how many folks are/aren't aware of just how dodgie sites like that are, why they’re dodgie, & if they even care.
Please note: Whether we believe or not what we’ve been told about DNA, or if it even exists for that matter, are irrelevant in relation to this article [& the subject of a future rummage].
What I, & many other folks, find concerning is the fact that people are sending off samples of their body fluids - plus private information - without even checking the companies out, or looking into exactly what will be done with the info & samples they’ve submitted.
Yes, many individuals & families claim to have had great benefit, even relief, from using companies like Ancestry®. With others the results have caused great upset & even friction amongst families. I recently had this from someone:
“Been on Ancestry, so wish I didn’t. Did DNA & what came back has been very difficult ….. "
They were already feeling shit. So probably went on the site as a distraction, or as a bit of “harmless fun” to lift their mood.
I do believe these companies deliberately prey on us. They target the needy, those that require their ego to be stroked, & narcissistic types. Plus, of course, everyday decent folks who may just be curious about “who they are” or even desperate to find lost relatives [for whatever reason].
So, who owns Ancestry®/Ancestry.com?
… They're owned by Blackstone:
Some reading this may not need to carry on any further & pop off to make a cuppa. Some may confuse “Blackstone” with “Blackrock”. If you’ve done the latter, or not heard of either company, then please read on …..
Who are Blackstone?
Blackstone Inc. is an American alternative investment management company based in New York City. It was founded in 1985 as a mergers and acquisitions firm by Peter Peterson and Stephen Schwarzman, who had previously worked together at Lehman Brothers. Blackstone's private equity business has been one of the largest investors in leveraged buyouts in the last three decades, while its real estate business has actively acquired commercial real estate across the globe. Blackstone is also active in credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, secondaries, growth equity, and insurance solutions. As of May 2024, Blackstone has more than US$1 trillion in total assets under management, making it the world's largest alternative investment firm …….
What happened in 2020 [The very year Ancestry.com provided their “services” for free]?
Ancestry acquisition and data leaks
….. Blackstone acquired a majority stake in Ancestry.com, which controls access to millions of people's genetic data, heightening concern about Blackstone's data privacy practices.[193] This data was disclosed to Blackstone, and it has aggressively defended itself against class action litigation relating to misuse of the data of people who did not consent to genetic testing but were affected through direct biological relations or other means of identification.[194]
Other little Blackstone “controversies” :
Warrantless disclosure of Motel 6 occupancies
In separate cases in 2018 and 2019, the hotel chain Motel 6, owned by Blackstone, agreed to settle for a total of $19.6 million for giving guest lists to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] without a warrant.[191][192]
Illegal child labor
An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor showed that more than 100 children had been working illegally for Packers Sanitation Services Inc [PSSI], a slaughterhouse cleaning firm owned by Blackstone, across the United States. Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, PSSI was fined $15,138 by the Department of Labor for each minor-aged employee who was employed in breach of the law, totaling $1.5 million in civil money penalties.[195][196]
Deforestation of the Amazon rainforest
The company has invested in companies with links to the commercialization and deforestation of the Amazon rainforest.[197][198][199][200] ………..
The “History” is rather interesting reading on the Blackstone Wikipedia listing [especially the “Buyouts” section]. Then there’s this bit:
A “stone” could be described as a smaller “rock”. In this case, that description is rather apt.
Because .... Blackstone IS a younger “relation” of Blackrock:
What is BlackRock?
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is a leading global investment management firm. The company ended 2023 with a jaw-dropping $10 trillion of assets under management (AUM). These assets run the gamut from shares in large publicly traded companies, single-family homes, and critical infrastructure assets like pipelines. The company manages these assets on behalf of retail, institutional, and exchange-traded fund (ETF) clients …...
Blackrock even control companies they don’t own [which ain’t that many] by getting them to submit to the climate [etc] scam. More on that in the video below, which contains a lot of info on the company & it’s founder/chairman/CEO [& WEF member] Larry Fink:
If after reading/watching the above, some folks still have no concerns about sending off samples & private info with no interest in who Blackstone & Blackrock [etc] are …. I believe they, & others like them, are part of the problem & partially responsible for the mess we‘re in today.
“I have nothing to hide”
This is something most of us can say. But it’s beside the point.
…. The actual point is massive - yet still too many are clearly missing it.
Great research, Rev Tina. I have some anecdotal stories to relay. Ancestry has been nefarious long before its acquisition by Blackstone. I won’t go into the dark side of the Mormons but I will relay this. One person sent multiples of his own saliva to ancestry under different names using different addresses. The information he received back was rather shocking. That particular saliva of his was assigned genetic heritages from many different cultures, each one going to a different name and address. And he’s not the only one who did that experiment. So Ancestry is a total ruse. They’re sending random backgrounds to people that most likely have no connection to their lineage. But the recipients are thrilled at the info. I’m sorry but I have to laugh at how those clever parasites keep pulling the proverbial wool over folks’ eyes. Like dangling the carrot in front of the horse who makes a run for it. Sad but true.
