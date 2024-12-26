Not too long ago I plopped this video in my lil’ ole notes …..

It was intended as a bit of a giggle & to also make a point. But unintentionally ended up being a bit of a “social experiment”:

It was interesting to see how many folks are/aren't aware of just how dodgie sites like that are, why they’re dodgie, & if they even care.

Please note: Whether we believe or not what we’ve been told about DNA, or if it even exists for that matter, are irrelevant in relation to this article [& the subject of a future rummage].

What I, & many other folks, find concerning is the fact that people are sending off samples of their body fluids - plus private information - without even checking the companies out, or looking into exactly what will be done with the info & samples they’ve submitted.

Yes, many individuals & families claim to have had great benefit, even relief, from using companies like Ancestry®. With others the results have caused great upset & even friction amongst families. I recently had this from someone:

“Been on Ancestry, so wish I didn’t. Did DNA & what came back has been very difficult ….. "

They were already feeling shit. So probably went on the site as a distraction, or as a bit of “harmless fun” to lift their mood.

I do believe these companies deliberately prey on us. They target the needy, those that require their ego to be stroked, & narcissistic types. Plus, of course, everyday decent folks who may just be curious about “who they are” or even desperate to find lost relatives [for whatever reason].

So, who owns Ancestry®/ Ancestry.com ?

… They're owned by Blackstone :

Some reading this may not need to carry on any further & pop off to make a cuppa. Some may confuse “Blackstone” with “Blackrock”. If you’ve done the latter, or not heard of either company, then please read on …..

Who are Blackstone?

What happened in 2020 [The very year Ancestry.com provided their “ services ” for free]?

Ancestry acquisition and data leaks ….. Blackstone acquired a majority stake in Ancestry.com, which controls access to millions of people's genetic data, heightening concern about Blackstone's data privacy practices.[193] This data was disclosed to Blackstone, and it has aggressively defended itself against class action litigation relating to misuse of the data of people who did not consent to genetic testing but were affected through direct biological relations or other means of identification.[194]

Other little Blackstone “controversies” :

The “History” is rather interesting reading on the Blackstone Wikipedia listing [especially the “Buyouts” section]. Then there’s this bit:

A “stone” could be described as a smaller “rock”. In this case, that description is rather apt. Because .... Blackstone IS a younger “relation” of Blackrock:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is a leading global investment management firm. The company ended 2023 with a jaw-dropping $10 trillion of assets under management (AUM). These assets run the gamut from shares in large publicly traded companies, single-family homes, and critical infrastructure assets like pipelines. The company manages these assets on behalf of retail, institutional, and exchange-traded fund (ETF) clients …...

More here 👈

Blackrock even control companies they don’t own [which ain’t that many] by getting them to submit to the climate [etc] scam. More on that in the video below, which contains a lot of info on the company & it’s founder/chairman/CEO [& WEF member] Larry Fink:

[15min 38sec - including advert 🙄]

Related:

The Vanguard Group 👈

If after reading/watching the above, some folks still have no concerns about sending off samples & private info with no interest in who Blackstone & Blackrock [etc] are …. I believe they, & others like them, are part of the problem & partially responsible for the mess we‘re in today.

“I have nothing to hide”

This is something most of us can say. But it’s beside the point.

…. The actual point is massive - yet still too many are clearly missing it.

Share

👉 Follow Rev. Tina on Substack here 👈