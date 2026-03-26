Rev'd Tina's Stubshack

Rev'd Tina's Stubshack

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June Tranmer's avatar
June Tranmer
Mar 27

Once again, your ability to research amazing amounts of info about an array of fascinating subjects leaves me gobsmacked. Keep going!

And, yes let's have a discussion about 'land reclamation' and wth is going on in the Maldives.....🥺😳🤔

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Lore LIving's avatar
Lore LIving
Mar 26Edited

Lost for words

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