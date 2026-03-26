Have you ever stopped to think just how important sand is?

“Behind air & water, sand is the most used commodity in the world”

The construction of most buildings depends on sand. Then there’s airports, bridges, pavements/sidewalks, roads, plastics, paint ….

Glass, of course, is made from melted sand.

It’s also a source of silicon dioxide which is used in cleaning products, detergents, paper, wine, dried foods, toothpaste, hairspray, cosmetics. In fact the list is endless.

Other minerals extracted from sand are used for mobile/cell phone parts, computer chips, credit cards, cash machines. Many other devices wouldn’t work without those little grains.

Sand is actually the world’s most exploited mineral resource. The construction industry being one of the major ‘exploiters’.

Two thirds of the buildings worldwide are constructed using reinforced concrete, which is made using sand & cement. Building a house uses around 200 tons of sand, 3,000 tonnes to build a hospital.

In the documentary below [also available on various other manipulating, censoring & data harvesting platforms] we can see how eagerness to grab this valuable gift from Mother Nature is mainly motivated by greed rather than need. We also find out why Dubai buys & imports sand to create its eyesores sky scrapers, even though it’s surrounded by the stuff. They also ‘created’ islands using imported sand: the failed [though they’d never admit that] ‘World Islands’, & the ‘Palm’. For both a process was used called ‘land reclamation’ - not to be confused with ‘land reclamation’ [don’t get me started on that one, cus we’ll be here all bleedn day]. It was recently reported the ‘Palm’ had been subjected to drone attacks by Iran, allegedly causing a significant amount of improvement.

In the documentary below we also hear how intensive dredging & mining for sand … oops, I mean how ‘climate change’ is severely effecting the environment & causing families to lose their livelihoods & homes.

'Climate change'

By the end of the 21st century, beaches will be a thing of the past. That’s the alarming forecast of a growing number of scientists and environmentalists.

But it’s OK, as long as the big boys can build their ‘5 minute cities’, the competitions continue to erect the world’s tallest, widest & most ridiculous looking buildings & the world’s ‘elite’ get to have their numerous designer holiday homes [that sit empty for 50 weeks of the year].

The documentary was written & directed by Denis Delestrac & gained numerous awards:

San Francisco International Ocean Film Festival 2014: Environment Award

Banff World Media Festival 2014: Rockie Award for Best Environmental & Wildlife Program

Gemeaux Prize 2014: Award for Best Documentary – Nature & Science category

EKO Film 2013: Best movie – Inspiration Category

Sishuan TV Festival 2013: Gold Panda for Best Nature & Environment Protection Award

Barcelona International Environmental Film Festival 2013: Golden Sun for Best documentary

Japan Prize NHK 2013: 2nd Prize – Welfare Education Category

Festival du Film Vert 2014: Switzerland Greenpeace Prize

I hope you find it as informative, thought provoking & infuriating as I did.

Something to keep in mind as you listen & watch …. this was made more than ten years ago.

See you on the other side. Please do let me know your thoughts…

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