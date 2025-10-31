the SNUG [Episode 13]: A Number 2 With Dr Marizelle ... & A Gatecrasher

Dr Mazza’s back for a second chattette!

>> Part 1 is here <<

In this episode we begin with an attempt at putting Dr Marizelle on the spot, with questions about finger nails.

Then we natter about the marketing myth of new born babies needing vitamin K, eating a placenta, ‘innie’ & ‘outie’ belly buttons & ‘inheriting’ illnesses & traits. Mari gives us a non-medical ‘little known fact’ about tiny tiny frogs, & five more of her favourite songs. Just after we move on to arthritis & fibromyalgia there’s a knock at the door!

Do you know that a naturopathic & a naturopath doctor are not the same? Marizelle wraps one of her wonderful quickie history lessons around her explanation.

You’ll need to press play to see where we venture after that 😏

[This episode was recorded using Telegram, so please ignore any weird & wonderful sounds the gremlins throw in. The transcript is available upon request]

Some more of Dr Mari's favourite songs:

[See part 1 for others]

Mentions etc:

