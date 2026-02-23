the SNUG [Episode 14]: A Well Travelled Canadian & A Golden Sea Horse

! Includes some sweary language !
This episode of the SNUG is recorded in the North East of England, in York:
I popped up North to have a natter with the lovely June Tranmer. I stayed in a “funny little hotel” where they don’t allow mobile phones, gadgets or swearing in the pub area.
Bleedn ‘ell that woman has done some stuff! Here are a few of the things we covered during our chettette:
The history of fluoridated water in Canada
June’s roots, family history & journey - including her travels & ‘activism’
The madness of the “shit show”
June’s clinic ‘The Healing corner’
Chinese medicine & human behaviour
Being an out-of-place ‘weirdo’
Canadian-American history: conflicts, accents & languages
Schools, June’s studying, qualifications & jobs, plus how she almost became a “nutter nurse”
The time June was instructed by her employer not to get pregnant … then became pregnant
Tracking on links, royalties & AI
Snails
Taking cows for a walk
Big band music
Rebel families, pharmaceuticals & the damage caused by the last 6 years
How & why June is drawn to Korea
Previous lives
……. & more!
June’s Songs:
Violeta Parra: Biography, Works, Brothers, Museum, and much more
Violeta Parra is considered one of the leading folklorists in South America and the largest popular music publicizer in her homeland. She was a Chilean singer-songwriter, ceramicist, embroiderer, painter and sculptor of great importance.
Links etc:
Ontario News Conference re. water fluoridation [2010] - Part 1 & Part 2
City of Vancouver Council Meeting Minutes : Sept. 21, 1976:
Notice of motion - fluoridation - distribution of free fluoride tablets [Page 31]
Who is Noam Chomsky? What do his emails to Jeffrey Epstein reveal?
Noam Chomsky, an American linguist, philosopher and political theorist, is widely regarded as the “father of modern linguistics” and among the most influential intellectuals of the 20th and 21st centuries. Chomsky is recognised globally as one of the most cited public intellectuals and has been a critic of US foreign policy, capitalism, media propaganda [Manufacturing Consent], imperialism, and power structures, often advocating for libertarian socialist ideas.
Under-developed countries ‘meme’
HWASA (화사) - Good Goodbye [The 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards] 25.12.19
The complete report from research done on WW1 Spanish Flu soldiers -
Report On Antimeningitis Vaccinations And Observations On Agglutinins In The Blood Of Chronic Meningococcus Carriers.
By Frederick L. Gates, M. D. First Lieutenant, Medical Corps, U. S. Army. [From the Base Hospital, Fort Riley, Kansas, and The Rockefeller Institute/or Medical Research, New York.] PLATES 47 AND 48. [Received for publication, July 20, 1918]
Edit:
Mary Seacole book: The Wonderful Adventures of Mrs Seacole in Many Lands
I stated that I couldn’t detect any racism in the book in regards to Mary Seacole approaching Florence Nightingale, to be part of her team during the Crimean war. But it seems Mrs Seacole wishes me to correct that statement.
When I arrived home I picked up my book again on the evening. This was the paragraph my bookmark lay next to ……
Reader, now that we have come to the end of this chapter, I can say what I have been all anxiety to tell you from it’s beginning. Please look back to chapter VIII, and see how hard the right woman had to struggle to convey herself to the right place
I went back & read that chapter again, & saw that she did in fact experience racism. She had explained it in such an un-bitter & dignified manner that I had missed it.
My apologies Mrs Seacole 🙏
For June’s brother, Neil ……
🎶 Intro by Liborio Conti / Outro by Harris Heller
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