the SNUG [Episode 14]: A Well Travelled Canadian & A Golden Sea Horse

! Includes some sweary language !

This episode of the SNUG is recorded in the North East of England, in York:

https://www.ricksteves.com/europe/england/york

https://yorkshire.guide

I popped up North to have a natter with the lovely June Tranmer. I stayed in a “funny little hotel” where they don’t allow mobile phones, gadgets or swearing in the pub area.

Bleedn ‘ell that woman has done some stuff! Here are a few of the things we covered during our chettette:

The history of fluoridated water in Canada

June’s roots, family history & journey - including her travels & ‘activism’

The madness of the “shit show”

June’s clinic ‘The Healing corner’

Chinese medicine & human behaviour

Being an out-of-place ‘weirdo’

Canadian-American history: conflicts, accents & languages

Schools, June’s studying, qualifications & jobs, plus how she almost became a “nutter nurse”

The time June was instructed by her employer not to get pregnant … then became pregnant

Tracking on links, royalties & AI

Snails

Taking cows for a walk

Big band music

Rebel families, pharmaceuticals & the damage caused by the last 6 years

How & why June is drawn to Korea

Previous lives ……. & more!

June’s Songs:

Violeta Parra: Biography, Works, Brothers, Museum, and much more

Violeta Parra is considered one of the leading folklorists in South America and the largest popular music publicizer in her homeland. She was a Chilean singer-songwriter, ceramicist, embroiderer, painter and sculptor of great importance.

🔗 Full article

Links etc:

Edit:

Mary Seacole book: The Wonderful Adventures of Mrs Seacole in Many Lands I stated that I couldn’t detect any racism in the book in regards to Mary Seacole approaching Florence Nightingale, to be part of her team during the Crimean war. But it seems Mrs Seacole wishes me to correct that statement. When I arrived home I picked up my book again on the evening. This was the paragraph my bookmark lay next to …… Reader, now that we have come to the end of this chapter, I can say what I have been all anxiety to tell you from it’s beginning. Please look back to chapter VIII, and see how hard the right woman had to struggle to convey herself to the right place I went back & read that chapter again, & saw that she did in fact experience racism. She had explained it in such an un-bitter & dignified manner that I had missed it. My apologies Mrs Seacole 🙏 June can be found on: Substack, Telegram, Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & Rumble

For June’s brother, Neil ……

June with Neil - Huntsville, Ontario [around 1958]

🎶 Intro by Liborio Conti / Outro by Harris Heller

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June's Substack

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