Supermarkets use loyalty cards to amass vast amounts of detailed information on customers.

Retailers can use this data to push special discounts or offers on customers. Then of course there’s the facial recognition cameras, cashless self service tills plus the shops with no tills at all!

I recently went to a Sainsbury's &, after trying to dodge cameras above the entrance, which were wired up to a screen showing a box zooming in on my face, I picked something up that was £3.35. The price with a loyalty card? ….. £1.75. Needless to say - it went it back on the shelf.

The gap between the loyalty card & “normal” prices on many items is getting absolutely ridiculous. It’s almost as though folks are being punished for not having a loyalty card & forced into getting one.

In the video below “Big Brother Watch” visit an Aldi Shop & Go, plus a Tesco store in the UK, where people have no choice but to hand over data if they want to access food & deals ….. & it’s not just a few titbits of info the shops want from them.

