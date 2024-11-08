Contains upsetting references & images

The UN headquarters is in Valencia, with 2,500 troups - yet nobody showed up.

November 2024

The recent flooding in Valencia has shocked residents and the world alike, with devastating impacts across the city. In this video, we reveal the truth about the flooding in Valencia, examining the causes, the scale of the damage, and what this disaster means for the future. With record rainfall in Spain and extreme weather events becoming more common, this flood has sparked urgent questions about the current political system. From flood damage in Valencia to the city’s emergency response efforts, we cover all the critical details. Watch exclusive Valencia flood footage, see interviews with locals, and learn about the lives affected by tragedy. Could this event have been prevented, and what steps are being taken to help the city recover? Join us as we dive into the Valencia flooding of 2024, its impact, and the truth behind it.

[23 min 27 sec]

00:00 the truth about the flooding in Valencia

00:55 What really happened

02:28 The Consequences

03:35 Day 1 - Dead Bodies around me

06:37 Day 2 - Lawless city

08:43 Day 3 - The Relief Distribution Center

11:57 Day 4 - Where is the army?

14:08 Day 5 - The King's visit

19:12 Day 6 - Survival Mode

21:05 Day 7 - The Valencian Revolution

…… No surprise there then 🙄

When I started to watch the above video the www.valencianrevolution link in the YouTube description was live & highlighted in blue, the same as #ValencianRevolution

…….. It’s not anymore

October 2024

Hurricane Helene - Western Carolina Emergency Network

Relief Update:

[A few weeks old but still relevant]

Hannah Stutts is the owner of JAKS Stables, in Wendell, North Carolina. When Hurricane Helene ripped through the area, Hannah joined forces with other local residents to start the Western Carolina Emergency Network, which is running a huge operation center in Western North Carolina, where Hannah has served as the dispatch of relief efforts in isolated towns that still need help. Hannah recently gave an impassioned plea from her on-the-ground perspective, where she stated that 10,000 body bags were supplied to the relief efforts in the area, but that there is now a request for even more. I was very concerned today when I found several copies of her recent video, without even identifying her or pointing people to her organization where help was needed. As far as I can tell, this YouTube channel was the first to publish this video on October 14th, where Michael Matsoukas wrote: “This is from an email that I received [from the girl in the video] after inquiring how to help.” To his credit, Michael published links on where to help, whereas other videos I saw, mostly on Rumble, did not, and seemed to only be content with what she was saying to get more clicks ……

Full article is here 👈

By Brian Shilhavy - Editor, Health Impact News

[Please disregard the religious references in the “ See also” part at the bottom of the article if it not your bag - not something I’d read & I’ve not shared it for that]

[9 min 42 sec]

The above video is from here, where you’ll see that some nasty bastuds have actually given it a 👎. Maybe due to Hannah making reference to “conspiracy theories” - It matters not to me that she may not be aware of what our governments etc are up to. Because she got off her arse & did what they should have done & helped stop any more lives being lost. The change in her in the first & second part of the video are noticeable [I’m assuming the first part was filmed more recently].

🔗 Drop off locations, options for donating & a contact phone number

🔗 How to help, financially or physically

In a video in the above link you’ll hear a helicopter. You may also see how it distracts Hannah. I’d have paid no attention to it if I hadn’t seen this:

“It's been over 10 days, now, without power or running water at my apartment, near the center of Asheville. Luckily, a friend invited me to her house to take a shower and to do laundry and to charge my devices. She also fed me my first hot meal in over 10 days, so I’m feeling much better! While there, she told me about the event shown in this video on Sunday evening in nearby Burnsville, NC, in which an unmarked black helicopter approached a relief operation and the chopper appeared to intentionally sabotage the volunteer effort by hovering for several minutes, in what was described as a “a practiced rotor wash”, sending tents, tables and supplies flying”

Taken from here 👇

Finally …. Let’s not forget this:

"He insisted that we get into his waterlogged truck and that he would take us to that radio station so that we could go live on air, to tell the citizens trapped in the Keys that we, the American people, were there to help and that the government was trying to stop our efforts ... "



Full thread 👈 [No Twatter/X account required]

….. Now cast your mind back to tornados & forest fires, then tell me that there’s no pattern forming