Proof That The UK Government KNEW That Folks Would Be Ill From Having The Con-19 Jabs [2026 Edit]
“The MHRA urgently seeks an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software tool to process the expected high volume of Covid-19 vaccine Adverse Drug Reaction (ADRs) .... “
…. Plus:
“Award of a contract without prior publication of a call for competition in the Official Journal of the European Union in the cases listed below
The procurement falls outside the scope of application of the directive
Explanation:
For reasons of extreme urgency under Regulation 32(2)(c) related to the release of a Covid-19 vaccine MHRA have accelerated the sourcing and implementation of a vaccine specific AI tool.
Strictly necessary — it is not possible to retrofit the MHRA’s legacy systems to handle the volume of ADRs that will be generated by a Covid-19 vaccine. Therefore, if the MHRA does not implement the AI tool, it will be unable to process these ADRs effectively. This will hinder its ability to rapidly identify any potential safety issues with the Covid-19 vaccine and represents a direct threat to patient life and public health.
Reasons of extreme urgency — the MHRA recognises that its planned procurement process for the SafetyConnect programme, including the AI tool, would not have concluded by vaccine launch. Leading to a inability to effectively monitor adverse reactions to a Covid-19 vaccine.
Events unforeseeable — the Covid-19 crisis is novel and developments in the search of a Covid-19 vaccine have not followed any predictable pattern so far”
So, it appears they used the “extreme urgency” that arose because of the “novel virus” [which they incidentally called “Covid-19” back in 2015 - document to follow] as a reason not to stick to their usual procurement procedure & NOT put the contract out to tender. It seems no bids were called for or submitted & so the contract will have been handed to an IT company or expert, of their choice, on a plate [& any connection to a “SAGE” Committee member or MP will have been purely coincidental of course]
🔗 Taken from the Contract Award Notice dated October 23rd 2020
At the time of writing this the site was being updated so let's see if the document disappears
Edit February 2026: Document is still there for all to see
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